Varun Dhawan Speaks About Fitness, Sacrifice, & More Amidst 'Janta Curfew'

Joining the editor-in-chief of Republic TV in 'India Come Together' segment, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan spoke about a myriad of topics from his advice to the viewers to fitness and also about the gravity of the current global situation. At the outset, Varun urged that everyone should stay indoors to reduce the chances of contracting the deadly virus.

He said, "My two bits would be just this... that to stay indoors, stay quarantined...That for everyone in my generation, I think, it's very important that you keep your parents safe, keep your elders safe. We listen to what the government is saying and listen to what the leaders of the world are saying right now."

Varun also thanked Arnab and his team for broadcasting the relevant information without panic amid the public lockdown. "I think there's a lot of false news being spread around because of this virus," said the Badlapur actor.

An interesting part of the interaction with Varun Dhawan was his message to the people who have not been taking the Coronavirus epidemic seriously.

"When your own Prime Minister addresses you, you better take it seriously."

Fitness tips during the lockdown

On being asked about his fitness while in self-isolation at home, Varun Dhawan revealed that he is quite the physical instructor for everyone at his home. He also doled out fitness tips for the younger generation by listing a few exercises like walking indoors, spot jogging, shadow boxing, pushups, burpees, crunches, and more.

"I do miss going to the gym, I do miss meeting my friends... but I love my parents more than any of that. And because of that, I'm going to sit at home... It's my duty to look after them. to make sure that they stay at home. A lot of people feel that the elderly generation can get this virus faster than the younger people.(sic)", revealed Varun on Republic TV.

"We've to sacrifice only a little to keep the human race alive"

Varun concluded his interaction by talking about the sacrifices that humans have to make in order to keep the entire race alive. He also gave precautionary advice including self-quarantine, maintaining social distance, sanitizing, and more. He also spoke about starting a welfare fund for aiding people who are economically below the poverty line in the country.

