'We Hear You': Amy Jackson Joins Chorus Of Solidarity Over Mahsa Amini's Death In Iran

The death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, has sparked outrage across the world. People from all around the globe have been expressing shock over the "morality police"s violent treatment as she was being detained for not donning a hijab as per the rules. Notable celebrities like Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and more have reacted to the tragedy, and now actor-model Amy Jackson has also expressed solidarity with the Iranian women who have been protesting to get justice for Amini.

Amy Jackson expresses solidarity with the women of Iran

On Tuesday, Amy Jackson headed to her Instagram account and shared some of the pictures from the ongoing protests in Iran. She expressed her solidarity with the women of Iran who are now cutting their hair short and burning their hijabs as a part of protests. Sharing a series of pictures explaining whatever is happening in Iran, Jackson wrote in the caption, "We see you, we hear you and we are with you #MahsaAmini". Take a look:

Earlier, in the day, supermodel Bella Hadid also took to her Instagram handle and sent condolences to Amini's loved ones, adding that she didn't deserve what happened to her. Hadid wrote in a long note, "#mahsaamini Just wow … Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this. Sending blessings to her family and loved ones."

22-year-old Iranian woman allegedly beaten to death in police custody

On September 13, Mahsa Amini was arrested by the police for “improperly” wearing the mandatory hijab. The woman allegedly was so severely beaten in the police van that she went into a coma. Three days later, Amini died from her multiple horrific injuries, which ignited protests and condemnation from Iranians against her death and the government allegedly responsible for it.

As per a report by United Nations, Amini collapsed at the detention centre after spending three days in custody, and eventually passed away after being transferred to a hospital. The report also mentioned that she was 'severely beaten' by the Iranian authorities during her detention.