Covid Weddings Get Innovative With Matching Masks, Streaming, 'aangan Ceremonies' & More

Wedding planners are adapting to changing times and adapting themselves to provide the best possible services to their clients, amid the relaxations in the Coronavirus induced lockdown. Wedding planners have come with innovative trends for their clients so that their wedding day becomes a memorable one.

From matching masks to outfits to live streaming of weddings to the guests who couldn't attend the wedding due to the restrictions. All this becoming the new normal by following and maintaining safety protocols.

Manisha Porwal Chouraria, a wedding planner at Color Palette Productions speaking to ANI said that Post COVID-19, weddings are performed as per the old cultures.

"Wedding industry is impacted due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. Now the concept of micro wedding is trending in which you have guests who are close to you. Now, the old culture is back again as people who used to hold a wedding at a lavish destination are getting married in their lawns, farmhouses, terraces. Earlier people used to get married in their 'Aangan' (Courtyard), people seem to be doing the same now. It is more personalised and expenses have come down, now. People are spending small amounts on decorations," said Chouraria.

As per government guidelines only 50 people can attend a wedding, and hence live streaming of the wedding is done for the guests, she added. Shipping gift boxes with a letter to 500 people who couldn't be a part of the wedding is also being done. Couples are planning to get married now and planning to throw a grand reception after 6 months in the hope that things will be better, she added.

#COVID19 has impacted the wedding industry a lot. Following norms, we are introducing micro weddings. People are now arranging weddings at their home terraces&lawns. I think the old culture of wedding in 'aangan' is back:Manisha Porwal Chouraria,a Bengaluru based wedding planner pic.twitter.com/YEEPazUXo0 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

When asked about how wedding planners are ensuring social distancing and how fashion style changed due to pandemic, Chouraria said: People are using matching masks. if women are wearing silk sarees, they are also wearing silk masks. Men are wearing matching maks with Saafa (turban). The entire staff is asked to wear PPE kits. We are giving the guests a health kit comprising of masks, sanitisers, gloves and tissues. We are doing a thermal screening of the guests. We are also gifting cuddle curtains, a plastic transparent shield by using which you can touch feet of elders without physically touching them".

State govt advisory for marriages

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare services had issued an advisory for marriages, stating that not more than 50 guests shall be allowed and the consumption of liquor on the occasion will be prohibited. The advisory further said anyone indicating COVID symptoms shall not be permitted. Wearing mask and following social distancing is mandatory.

(With inputs from ANI)

