West Bengal Govt Allows TV & Cinema Shooting With Not More Than 35 People; Read Details

Following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' announcement, the government of West Bengal has decided to extend the lockdown for another two weeks i.e. up to 15th June with further relaxations with conditions, one of which is 'TV and cinema production'. In the list of restrictions and relaxations published on May 30, one of the 11 points were about 'TV and cinema production' which have been allowed with effect from June 1, 2020.

The order said, "Indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality show production, including for web-portal and OTT platforms, with not more than 35 persons per unit at a time w.e.f 01/06/2020" [sic]

Government of West Bengal has decided to extend the lockdown for another two weeks i.e. up to 15th June with further relaxations with conditions: Government of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/EHkezXGDbL — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

National lockdown extended

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020, in containment zones. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases. Termed 'Unlock 1', the Centre on Saturday issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on May 31.

India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

Bengal COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; death toll rises to 237

Bengal, on the other hand, has 5,130 cases of COVID-19 as per figures from the state health department of which 1,970 patients have recovered while 237 have succumbed to the disease. The recovery rate stands at 38.40%.

Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, it said. Six of the seven deaths were recorded in Kolkata while one was in North 24 Parganas district. Seventy-two patients have died due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,851.

The bulletin said 195 patients were discharged from various hospitals since Friday evening, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 1,970.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.