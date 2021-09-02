What Happened On 'Big Brother' 23? Know About Results Of Episode 24 & Veto Competition

In Big Brother, Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Beth Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather are the surviving players after the latest episode. The final power in the High Rollers Room was deployed on Sunday's episode of Big Brother when Claire won the secret challenge. She dethroned Tiffany as the new, anonymous HOH.

What happened on Big Brother ?

Sarah Beth Steagall and Kyland Young had been previously nominated for eviction by two distinct Heads of Household. The heads were Tiffany Mitchell and Claire Rehfuss. This nomination happened right before heading into Wednesday's episode of 'Big Brother' Season 23. Tiffany was the first HOH to win the competition, but Claire covertly dethroned her after winning the High Roller's Room. Xavier Prather, a third nominee, was on the borderline after receiving a penalty in last week's Veto challenge.

Big Brother 23 episodes 24 recap

Claire considered Tiffany to be her closest ally in the house, therefore she chooses to keep Tiffany's nominations, Kyland and Sarah Beth, on the block, despite the fact that she could remain anonymous and put anyone up for eviction. Claire was getting set to take over the HOH room at the start of the episode, observing Tiffany and Hannah pack their belongings. Claire became irritated when they start talking strategy and Tiffany says she'll hint to the other players that she won the secret HOH and that's why nominations are the same. She claimed she wasn't taking full advantage of the HOH in the Diary Room. Sarah Beth was overcome with emotion as she sat next to her best friend Kyland on the block she felt cut off from what is truly going on in the house. When bigger targets are in the house, she couldn't understand how Tiffany and a hidden HOH could nominate her and Kyland.

Big Brother 23 episode 24 spoilers

The veto competition approached. After all, a veto competition in which the hidden HOH must nominate a new candidate, and Xavier is already a third nominee due to his penalty. Claire began to consider the possibility of one of the nominations being withdrawn, as well as who she would choose as a replacement and what she would do if she were to win the veto. The veto challenge requires players to arrange photos in chronological order using various clues found in the photos. Kyland got off to a fast start, but a few others struggled. In the end, it was a throw between Claire and Sarah Beth for the veto. Claire did not do well, but Sarah Beth had a fantastic time. Unfortunately for her, she fell 23 seconds short of Hannah's time. Claire lamented her defeat since she claims she was considering a different course of action than Tiffany.

Big Brother 23 episode result

Hannah considered using the veto to remove Xavier from the block because he did not deserve to be there as per her, and was a member of The Cookout. Kyland spent some time looking into the veto being used against him, notably asking Claire and Hannah about their thoughts for the veto, with Tiffany suspecting that he's trying to save Sarah Beth rather than sticking to The Cookout's strategy. He claimed he only wants to come off the block to offer Sarah Beth a pity vote to ease her exit from the house a little easier, but Hannah was not convinced. Hannah took Xavier off the block, and as per fan speculations Sarah Beth is almost certain to return home on Thursday.

What is Big Brother?

Big Brother 23, abbreviated as BB23, is the twenty-third season of the American reality show Big Brother. The season premiered on CBS in the United States and Global in Canada on July 7, 2021, with a live move-in. The show follows a group of participants who live in a house together while being constantly videotaped and having no contact with the outside world in order to strive to be the last HouseGuest standing. Each week, the HouseGuests compete in power and safety tasks before being voted out of the home. When just two HouseGuests remain, a jury of previously evicted Houseguests will choose the grand prize winner.

