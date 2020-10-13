What Happened To Anil Devgan? Know All Details Here

Singham actor Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan passed away on October 5, 2020. The actor went on to share a picture of himself and brother Anil and also penned a heart-wrenching note revealing details about his brother. Seeing this post, various fans and Bollywood celebrities went on to extend their heartfelt sympathy. Here's everything you need to know about Anil Devgan's death.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Thanks Everyone For Their 'prayers' After Anil Devgan's Unfortunate Demise

What happened to Anil Devgan?

According to Tribune India, a source close to the Bollywood star told PTI that the director Anil Devgan passed away due to brief illness. For the uninitiated, Anil Devgan was a director and screenwriter who has worked for several Bollywood films. Besides this, he also donned the Assistant Director’s hat for the films titled Jeet, Jaan and Itihaas, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and Hindustan ki Kasam. Moreover, Ajay Devgn played the lead role in many of his films. He made his official directorial debut with Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Raju Chacha.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

The last movie Anil Devgan worked for was the Ajay Devgan starrer Son of Sardaar. Anil worked as a Creative Director for this romantic-comedy film, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The movie was a box-office hit in India and an average film overseas. It was a remake of a Telugu film helmed by SS Rajamouli.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza Pens Condolence Message On Ajay Devgn's Cousin, Director Anil Devgan's Demise

Anil Devgan was all set to be the creative producer for the upcoming film named Vicksy. The film is being directed by Sharrma Mayyank. The upcoming film features Shahbaaz Khan, Sandeep Bose, and Anirudh Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, it was in May 2019 when Ajay Devgn lost his father Veeru Devgan. In a tribute to his father, the actor had shared a video clip featuring himself with his father. In the monochrome video collage, both Ajay and Veeru can be seen posing for the camera on various functions.

Remembering Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary, the actor also wrote a heartwarming post dedicated to him which reads as, "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me-quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring," (sic).

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Wishes Nysa On Daughters Day 2020, Calls Her His 'sharpest Critic'

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Brother Anil Devgan Passes Away; Actor Asks Fans To 'Pray For His Soul'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.