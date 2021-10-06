What Happened To Cashawn 'Cookie' Sims? LA Influencer Missing Since A Month

The concern is growing among the near and dear ones of Cashawn 'Cookie' Sims as the fitness trainer and social media influencer is missing for close to a month now. Her loved ones have been sharing their concern about her whereabouts and are seeking help to find her. Among those to share their thoughts on Instagram were actor Keke Palmer. She took to Instagram to state that Sims' close ones have been worried. Palmer added that they just wanted to know that she was safe.

As per a report on E! Online, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that she has been reported missing. The authorities have claimed that the last reported location of Cashawn 'Cookie' Sims was in Duarte, a city in L.A.'s San Gabriel Valley. The Los Angeles Police Department has noted Sims' details as a 30-year-old, with a height of 5 feet 1 inch, black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Among the other details are the tattoos on her body, one that read, "It's found in the soul" on her left collarbone. The other one is inked on her back, the Spanish for "Earth" on her left forearm.

Keke Palmer had written that she could not believe she was writing such a post about Sims. She added that the influencer's phone was unavailable and that Sims not being with her dog was 'unlike her.' Stating that it had been 'practically a month' since they saw her, Palmer wrote that her family and friends were worried about her, and they just wanted to spread information about Sims being missing.

Earlier, Sims' sister Cee Sims, a singer, had shared a post on Instagram stating that Cashawn Sims 'abandoning' her home, dog and 'seemingly' her phone too was 'unlike her.' She shared that her sister lived in Duarte, CA, and there was 'no indication' on where she might have headed after leaving home. She added that she never thought a day would come where she would be posting a missing flyer for her sister. "We want her covered in prayers, God's grace, and to know that she is whole, well and alive," her message read.

Cashawn has called herself a fitness trainer on Instagram and has over 215K followers. She often posts her fitness videos and also sells accessories for workouts.

Image: Instageam/@cookieeedough