What Happened To Cepillin? How Did The Celebrated Mexican Clown Die?

The entertainment industry lost a star this Monday after Cepillin died due to a number of health-related reasons. His son, Ricardo González Jr kept updating about Cepillin's health throughout his surgery. Here's what happened to Cepillin.

What happened to Cepillin? How did Cepillin die?

More than 10 days ago, the 75-year-old artist had been hospitalized in Mexico City due to some problems related to the spine. The doctors informed him that he would have to go under surgery to recover from the suffering. The spinal surgery reportedly lasted more than 7 hours and it was then when the doctors found out that he had cancer or lymphoma. After thorough discussion, it was theorised that the treatment for cancer will start after three weeks since he had freshly undergone surgery. As per We Publish News, the artist had long been suffering from heart conditions and pneumonia as well.

They were waiting for him to recover and he had a satisfactory result for some time but things turned around in days and his immune system lowered to the point that he had to be kept into intensive care under strict observation. Both his son and daughter took to Facebook to notify his fans and ask for their prayers. Many speculated that he was hospitalized due to the ongoing coronavirus but the daughter quickly clarified that it wasn't. It seems that Cepillin had been suffering from spinal cancer for a large amount of time and could have recovered much faster if he had been admitted early on.

About Cepillin

Although popularly known as Cepillin or the Mexican clown, his real name was Ricardo González Gutiérrez. Cepillin was a former dentist and used to paint his face in caricaturish forms so that the children who would come as patients wouldn't be afraid of him. It was then when he realised where his interests lied and decided to pursue entertainment for children. Thus began his journey with music albums made of children songs, which eventually turned him into a huge TV personality. After giving birth to two kids, Cepillin included his children in his tours and made them household names too.