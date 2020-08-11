What Happened To Drascilla On '90 Day Fiance'? Did Drascilla Get Hurt? Find Out

The 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg recently made her second attempt at moving to South Korea. Deavan wanted to be with her husband Jihoon. However, the 23-year-old American Model was not very happy to learn that her husband has been lying to her all this time about his financial situation.

Tensions began growing between Deavan and Jihoon, as Jihoon's family did not appreciate Deavan's effort of making their son less dependent on them. Meanwhile, Deavan was also dealing with her hyper-active daughter from an earlier relationship, Drascilla. Read on to find out, "What happened to Drascilla in the latest episode?"

Warning: 90 Day Fiance Spoilers Ahead

Deavan and Jihoon (RECAP) from the latest episode

In the latest episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, fans got to see that Deavan’s mom Elicia expressed that she approved of Deavan's new apartment. Deavan and Jihoon were back together in South Korea and their family has finally reunited again. Jihoon stepped up and took responsibility as he apologised again for the issues of the first house. Meanwhile, Jihoon’s parents also tried to take the blame for the same.

In a confessional clip, Deavan expressed that Jihoon was relying on his parents too much. Deavan went on to add that Jihoon’s parents were giving him everything he wanted. In spite of being a full-grown adult now, he was still being spoilt by them. Deavan finally said that Jihoon, who is a father now, needed to step and take responsibility for his life and his family.

What happened to Drascilla?

Fans saw in the recent 90 Day Fiance episode that Deavan’s mother Elicia pressed Jihoon to promise her that he will put more effort to shoulder the responsibility of Deavan and their kids. This angered Jihoon's mother. At this, Deavan stepped in and along with her mother, demanded that Jihoon's parents needed to back off and let Deavan and Jihoon work their problems out.

The argument between Deavan and Jihoon’s mother began ensuing. Moments later, fans were shocked to see that Deavan’s daughter Drascilla slipped out from under Jihoon's watch. Drascilla on 90 Day Fiance is known to be an ill-mannered and notorious child ran into the busy street. Deavan and Elicia run chasing after her. However, the 90 Day Fiance episode ended without revealing if Drascilla got hurt or was fine.

Did Drascilla get hurt?

Deavan Clegg is active on her Instagram. The fashion model recently posted multiple stories on her Instagram handle, promoting the new episode of 90 Day Fiance. Given the fact that Deavan has not updated her fans about Drascilla and is still highly active on her Instagram handle, it can be safely assumed that Drascilla is safe. Here is how fans on Twitter have reacted towards Deavan and Jihoon's story in the latest episode.

Deavan stop patting yourself on the back! You picked this loser and had a baby with him! You can't force Jihoon to be a man! #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/7ZDO9ebsNW — Denise (@loveswinter) August 11, 2020

Jihoon’s mother really acts like Deavan is the problem when she raised her son and knows he is irresponsible. #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/WTGETPP8zM — cristina (@CristinaTinaa_) August 4, 2020

Drascilla is 1000% acting like a child named "Drascilla" 😂🤣😂#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/vndefuLpGC — Azalena (@pprmintpatti83) August 11, 2020

