What Happened To Faze Chemo, The Social Media Star Who Passed Away Recently?

Social media star and a diehard fan of FaZe Clan, Faze Chemo, recently passed away at a young age. The star received numerous tributes from his fans and even FaZe Clan himself. The Social media star's real name is Anas Alazzawi, who had a fan following of 470, 000 followers, he went by his social media profile name of Faze Chemo. Read on for details on 'What happened to Faze Chemo?'

What happened to Faze Chemo?

Faze Chemo's age is not known as it isn't mentioned in any portal. Faze Chemo's videos were famous for his comic style and his love for FaZe Clan, as well as his take on his fellow Muslim friends as well. Alazzawi was widely known as a diehard fan of the esports organisation called FaZe Clan. The organisation was so moved by the sudden passing away of Alazzawi that they even tweeted about Alazzawi and gave him a social tribute. They also shared a GoFundMe link to contribute to his family for the medical bills they would have to incur for the social media star before his death and thus help them financially.

FaZe Clan's Twitter account tweeted saying "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the username "FaZe Chemo". Our thoughts are with his friends and family. " Youtuber KSI, with whom FaZe Chemo often interacted on the social media, also then took to the social media app, gave a social tribute to him.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the username "FaZe Chemo"



Our thoughts are with his friends and family.



A friend has setup a GoFundMe below to help his family with medical bills: https://t.co/i8kfAzdV7F pic.twitter.com/j1ocG9VaO9 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 31, 2020

Faze Chemo's death

Faze Chemo, the young social media star passed away on October 30. He was suffering from cancer for a long while, however, his cancer had progressed in the recent days, after which he eventually passed away on Friday, October 30. According to dexerto portal, Faze Chemo's passing away was reported by his brother Armo, who stated that his brother had passed away suddenly facing complications with cancer. His brother stated that Anas had been experiencing progressive pain since the recent month. Armo had written an elaborate message on Anas' social media page. He added that cancer had spread through his bloodstream and got worse with time, he eventually passed away in the company of their parents at 8: 30 pm EST on October 30. Many of FaZe Chemo's fans also poured in condolences for the young social media star, who till the last moment kept interacting with his fans and followers on social media.

