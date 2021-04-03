What Happened To 'Hindi Medium' Actor Saba Qamar's Ex-fiance Azeem Khan?

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar called off her wedding with boyfriend Azeem Khan. The actor took to her official Instagram handle to make an announcement about the same. Later, Saba's ex-fiance Azeem Khan took to his social media to talk about his side of the story. He reposted Saba's heartfelt note and wrote that it was 'his fault'.

What happened to Azeem Khan?

Azeem Khan took to his Instagram to post a picture where he replied to Saba Qamar's note. Sharing the picture of the note, he tagged Saba Qamar and wrote that "you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the world. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often lead to the beautiful destinations. And yes I'd like go take full accountability of this breakdown". (sic)

Saba Qamar's ex-fiance Azeem Khan also posted another story where he asked people to respect his privacy and do not call or text him. He mentioned that it's his personal life and he wants to keep it low-key. He wrote, "I need space from everything". He also urged his friends and fans that if they really care about him then they shouldn't call or text him.

Azeem Khan defends allegations

In a video message in March, Azeem denied the sexual harassment allegations against him and wrote, "I don’t care about Saba’s past, neither does she care about mine. I don’t understand that why people make false accusations without knowing the fact and reality. You are ruining someone’s life just for fame. Our intentions are to purely settle down our relationship in a proper way which is ‘Nikkah’. Such people should be ashamed on what they are doing. I don’t care about Saba’s past, she doesn’t care about my past, the thing which matters us is our future. Trust me we don’t care what people are saying. You are putting in an effort which will not led you to any point. I hope that people will understand what I said and they will not waste their time now in spreading false news". Saba came to his support and, "I trust you," in the comments section of the video. However, the video was removed later.

Saba Qamar and Azeem Khan call off their wedding

Saba Qamar took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt note announcing that she has called off her wedding with Azeem Khan. She wrote, "Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan. WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW. Hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing: I've never met Azeem...in my life we were only connected over the phone. It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah".

