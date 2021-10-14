Last Updated:

What Happened To Howie Mandel? 'AGT' Judge Hospitalised After Passing Out At Starbucks

'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel recently passed out at a Starbucks outlet. Read to know what happened to Howie Mandel and how the actor is doing

howie mandel

America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel recently passed out at a coffee house due to dehydration forcing him to be hospitalised for a brief moment.  

The Canadian artist later took to his official social media handle and informed his fans that he was doing okay and thanked the doctors and the nurses of the hospital for taking care of him. 

What happened to Howie Mandel? 

According to a report by TMZ, Howie Mandel recently lost consciousness while he was at a local Starbucks cafe and was soon admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles. Other people who were present at the local Starbucks in Woodland Hills on Wednesday told the outlet that the artist was with his wife and his friends when he suddenly passed out. They also revealed that Mandel suddenly fell over and had to be laid out on a bench.

Paramedics were later called and the Canadian television personality was taken to a hospital situated in Los Angeles' Tarzana. Fellow customers were quoted by TMZ as describing the situation as "scary" and revealing that Mandel was a frequent visitor at Starbucks. 

How is Howie Mandel doing?

Meanwhile, the Canadian actor took to his official Twitter handle to inform his worried fans that he was back home and was doing well. He also mentioned that he passed out because of dehydration and low blood sugar and then thanked the doctors and the nurses for taking good care of him. He further included a 'thank you' for everyone who reached out to the actor. 

Several fans reacted to Howie Mandel's tweet, stating that they were glad to learn that he was doing well. Many fans also requested him to take care and added that low blood sugar was no joke. Some of them also suggested he drink lots of water and have watermelon and other fruits to stay hydrated. Take a look at how fans reacted to learning about how is Howie Mandel doing. 

Howie Mandell was recently seen as a part of the judges' panel on America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara. The 16th season of AGT began airing on NBC from June 1 to 15 September 2021, and recently came to an end with magician Dustin Tavella winning the show. Aerialist Aidan Bryant and stand-up comedian Josh Blue were among the first and second runners up. 

