What Happened To Jeff Wittek's Face? Find Out Why Does The YouTube Star Has Bruises

Jeff Wittek is a 30-year-old social media star and a professional barber in Los Angeles. He rose to fame with his appearance in David Dobrik’s vlogs and is also a recent member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad. In addition to his YouTube connections, Jeff Wittek also runs a successful YouTube channel himself and features many other popular social media celebrities on his YouTube show, Jeff’s Barbershop.

However, Jeff Wittek has been feeling a little under the weather recently, as the YouTube star, appears to have injured his face. Read on to find out, “What happened to Jeff Wittek’s face?”

What happened to Jeff Wittek’s face?

Being a professional barber, Jeff Wittek creates content by showcasing his barber skills to other social media personalities, on his YouTube channel which has over 2 million subscribers. In his most recent episode of Jeff’s Barbershop on YouTube, he invites TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s elder sister Dixie D’Amelio, who is a singer. The two social media personalities were seen chatting about almost anything and everything.

However, one thing that fans of the show could not stop noticing was that Jeff Wittek’s face looked injured and swollen. One of his eyes was blackened and he also wore a neck brace. About two weeks ago, Jeff took to his Instagram handle to reveal bad news to his fans. He posted a picture of him which revealed a huge cut down the side of his face. In the captions, Jeff Wittek told his followers that he had been through an accident.

Jeff Wittek’s car accident updates

The 30-year-old social media star claimed that he hadn’t posted any pictures in the past few weeks because he got into an accident. The social media star went on to add that he had severely injured his face and even his skull in a few places. However, before his fans could go into a frenzy about the whole incident, he also informed them that, he was feeling fine and felt more alive than ever. He claimed that he was healing faster than he had anticipated and would soon be good as new.

Sadly for the Jeff Wittek fans, he never actually explained how he got into the accident. But, in his latest YouTube video, he addressed that the injury was “inspired by TikTok”. Jeff did not clarify, what he meant by this, thus leaving the fans even more confused.

