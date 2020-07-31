What Happened To Mr Serv-On's Eye? Read All Details Here

For fans around the world, it’s always a trip down memory lane to see the favourite artists and celebrities, whom they looked up to as young people, grow old. When we look at them after a long time, it can be very surprising to see how much they have changed. A similar feeling swept Mr Serv-On fans when in a recent interview with a media portal, the popular 90s Rapper appeared very different. To be more precise, something looked strange in his left eye. Many fans started speculating that, maybe the rapper had sustained an eye injury or had a glass eye. Read on find out, “What happened to Mr Serv-On’s eye?"

What happened to Mr Serv-On’s eye?

When the 50-year-old American HipHop Artist appeared on the Murder Master Music Show on YouTube a couple of years ago, Mr Serv-On talked about how the hip-hop landscape had changed over the years. However, fans noticed that his left eye appeared very strange. The Rapper abstained from talking about his eye on the show.

However, when the music mogul’s new BET docuseries No Limit Chronicles debuted Wednesday, July 29, fans began talking about his eye condition yet again. While Mr Serv-On has still not spoken about his eye-condition, many entertainment portals are speculating that his eye appears to be having a cataract. It is important to note that during cataract, the eye is not just discoloured, but the person's eyesight suffers as well.

Is Mr Serv-On blind in one eye?

Unless the 50-year-old rapper does not conform his eye-condition himself, there is no way to know if Mr Serv-On is blind in one eye. Media portals are speculating that Mr Serv-On could be suffering from another issue with his eye, but it does appear to be a cataract.

One of the common cause of this condition in many people is old age. Many people who develop cataracts begin experiencing symptoms at around 40 years of age, but in most cases, it takes several years before the person begins to notice an effect on their vision.

Who is Mr Serv-On?

Mr Serv-On, whose real name is Corey Smith, is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is best known for his time spent with No Limit Records, out of New Orleans. He has also been associated with popular labels like Hot City Music, Timez Up, No Limit, Priority, K.O.K., Street Level, Dirty Thug, Hustle Blooc. Mr Serv-On is currently working with Timez Up.

