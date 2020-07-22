What Happened To Sirius XMU? Find Out If The Popular Radio Channel Is Coming Back

Fans are baffled and shocked to realise that their favourite radio channel Sirius XMU, the American satellite radio channel, has disappeared. Many fans of Sirius XMU channel have taken to Twitter to express their shock and frustration at the Sirius XMU’s disappearance from Channel 35 on Sirius XM at the beginning of this week. Find out, “What happened to Sirius XMU?” And “Is Sirius XU channel coming back?”

Sirius XMU gone: What happened to Sirius XMU?

In spite of the fact that Sirius XMU mysteriously disappeared from Sirius SM’s Channel 35, it was still available via its app and web player. On Channel 35, Sirius XMU was replaced by The Beastie Boys Channel. Some fans of Sirius XMU Channel even expressed their dislike against The Beastie Boys.

What happened to Sirius XMU?

Creators behind the Sirius XMU channel took to Twitter to inform the channel’s fans that The Beastie Boys had replaced them on Channel 35 only for a week. The channel also added that fans could stream SiriusXMU during that time via the app, web player, etc. Thus, this tweet posted by the channel made it clear that its disappearance is temporary.

XMU host Josiah Lambert also took to Twitter to thank fans for their outpour of support and love for the channel. Their fears and confusion after Sirius XMU’s mysterious disappearance proved how loved the channel was. Lambert mentioned in the tweet that their favourite channel will be back after The Beastie Boys one-week limited run.

the Beastie Boys Channel takes over channel 35 today at noon ET for one week. Stream SiriusXMU during that time via the app, webplayer, etc. https://t.co/cuVxwPvsSa — SiriusXMU (@siriusxmu) July 15, 2020

Thanks for the good words everyone. The shows continue all week online and on the app, just search “XMU”. We’ll be back on ch. 35 after the Beastie Boys one-week limited run wraps later next week, that’s my understanding ðŸ˜˜ ðŸ‘‹ — Josiah Lambert (@JosiahOnAir) July 15, 2020

Sirius XMU Gone: Fans react to the news

A Twitter user called Sirius XM channel's decision to take down Sirius XMU a dumb decision. The fan went on to claim that taking down Sirius XMU did not make any sense on the Radio Channel's part. The fan demanded to say that why would a unique radio channel like Sirius XMU be pulled off.

Another fan claimed how one week seemed like a long time to not be able to tune into Sirius XMU. The fan claimed that it seemed intolerable to listen to anything else on Channel 35. A Twitter expressed his fury over Sirius XM's decision and claimed that the radio station was messing up the only music that is worth his time. While most fans were either infuriated or confused, some were happy to hear that XMU was coming back.

An entire week?!?! Why not Lithium??? XMU is the only station I listen to. I can’t tolerate 36 with Madison talking about anything but music...(her maladies and pooping....it’s not funny). Josiah is my favorite. Please stop messing up the only music that’s worth my time!!! — Helen (@HelenReadsAlot) July 16, 2020

Sirius XM has a channel dedicated to the Beastie Boys .. channel 35.



Me: pic.twitter.com/MWA6UOc4if — TØMMY aka RØ (@IamRoKnows) July 15, 2020

