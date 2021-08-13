What Happens To His Feet When He Runs Barefoot? Milind Soman Replies To Most Asked Query

Milind Soman is gracious enough to answer questions from his followers who are interested to learn more about his fit and glamorous lifestyle. Milind Soman chose the idea of jogging barefoot for his TGIF post. Milind Soman explained that he is frequently asked about the after-effects of barefoot marathon running. Milind Soman wrote in his Instagram post, "Friday feet and Friday face, both bare, no footwear, no makeup. People ask me what happens to my feet when I run barefoot... the answer is they get stronger, more capable of supporting me, making my posture better, better balance, improving my recovery."

Friday feet and Friday face: Check Milind Soman Instagram

The 55-year-old fitness fanatic also disclosed a goal he hopes to reach on Independence Day. He wrote, "On the 8 day, 400 km Unity run from Mumbai to Statue of Unity, starting on 15th August, I will run barefoot wherever I can, depending on rain and road conditions. Otherwise, I have my sandals. Jai Hind!" Milind Soman recently posted a video of himself jogging barefoot on Instagram, writing, "16 k done today. Something big coming up."

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is a marathon runner, just like him. Soman was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year. People have dealt with their post-COVID with some rest and east but Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman went for a run.

Milind Soman planning a solo run to celebrate

Milind Soman, who is known for inspiring people to get in shape through his social media posts, recently gave fans an update on his upcoming adventure. Milind Soman is planning a solo run for The Unity Run to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day. The Unity Run will begin on August 15 in Mumbai and conclude on August 22 at the Statue of Unity at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia. Milind, an ultraman and barefoot runner, will cover the entire 420 km distance in 8 days. He posted a photo on Instagram, showing his excitement at the prospect of going on a solo run.

Milind Soman, who reigned the modelling world in the past, made his Bollywood debut with Tarkieb in 2000 and has since appeared in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Say Salaam India, Nakshatra, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, and Chef. He most recently appeared in the web series Paurashpur.

Picture Credit: Milind Soman -Instagram

