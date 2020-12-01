What Is Nate Robinson Challenge That Is Going Viral On Social Media?

The Nate Robinson Challenge has taken the internet by a storm and videos of the same are going viral on the internet. The challenge came into existence after professional basketball player, Nate Robinson lost a boxing match to YouTuber Jake Paul. Here is more information about the challenge, what does it mean and why has it gone viral on various social media platforms.

What is Nate Robinson challenge?

The Nate Robinson challenge has caught on with netizens very quickly and a number of users could be seen uploading their versions of the challenge. It had so happened that Jake Paul’s recent boxing match was with former professional Nate Robinson. Paul was able to knock Nate down in the ring, but what caught everyone’s attention was how Nate lay on the ground after getting punched in the face.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

A while back, Nate Robinson had challenged Jake Paul publically and had stated that he would like to take him down. This had not boarded well with Jake Paul fans. So when Jake knocked Nate out in the boxing ring, the fans of Jake started the Nate Robinson Challenge.

Nate Robinson knockout

Towards the end of the match between Nate and Jake, Nate had received a punch in the face by Jake Paul. After this, he dropped on the floor and did not move for several seconds. Nobody could make out what was wrong with Nate as he just lay there still.

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NNUIQFrk9y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 29, 2020

Later, netizens started trolling him and circulating memes on him and his match with Jake Paul. Social media users started roasting him and made videos imitating Nate. They used the hashtag #NateRobinsonChallenge.

How to do Nate Robinson Challenge?

In the challenge, a user simply lays on the floor without any movement. They pretend to be unconscious, flat on the ground, just like Nate Robinson was during the boxing match. Here are some videos from the Nate Robinson Challenge that are doing the rounds on social media, watch below.

Nate Robinson memes and videos

Nate Robinson after getting KOed by Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/7k74l9s7Pl — ℭ𝔞𝔯𝔲𝔰𝔬𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔏𝔢𝔤𝔢𝔫𝔡 😤 (@CarusoDaLegend) November 29, 2020

How the Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson fight went🤣🤣🤣 #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/k2IqYVDS1d — Furiouz Stylez🌪 (@FuriouzStylez14) November 29, 2020

Susan: Ummm excuse me Nathan! You can’t be sleeping on the job hun!



😂😂😂 #NateRobinsonChallenge⁠￼⁠ pic.twitter.com/8g5XIfBcas — ALMOST THERE (@Consistency_901) November 29, 2020

Listen I told my dog Jack this is not funny at all but he still doing the #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/OrQWxzDFfX — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 29, 2020

This what Nate Robinson should have done 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/44gKwWJZnx — PeeP Game (@JasiahGarza) November 29, 2020

Yall literally got me in tears with this #NateRobinsonChallenge 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6XtEgzHqt8 — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) November 29, 2020

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is a 23-year-old American YouTuber and is an internet personality. He has over 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has started making headlines with skills in the boxing ring and after his recent match, he will be taken more seriously in the boxing ring.

