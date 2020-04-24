What Is Parental Alienation Awareness Day? Read To Know More About This Day

April 25th is declared as Parental Alienation Awareness Day, also known as PAAD and the event is largely celebrated in Western countries of USA, Canada and Bermuda. The awareness day was created to focus on the issue of parent and child relationship issues like parental alienation. For those who are wondering- What is Parental Alienation Awareness Day, here is everything you need to know.

Parental Alienation Awareness Day on April 25

Parental Alienation Awareness Day is a part of the global awareness campaign that aims to focus on the issue of parental alienation. The day focuses to raise awareness amongst the public, civil servants including the judges, police departments, mental health care providers, lawyers, family, friends as well as child protection agencies to understand about parental alienation which is becoming an increasing issue. Its focus is on the issue and helping parents love their children and not hate.

Parental alienation is also known as Hostile Aggressive Parenting and parental alienation is a form of child abuse. It related to a characteristic behaviour by parents or any adult as the child places their trust in, that may include his/her grandparents, uncles, aunts, that could create strangers relation between a parent and a child. Parental alienation can have some major impact on the child's mental health as well as emotional well-being.

The impact of alienating a child can vary from mild to extremes. The child can face further issues in his/her life while dealing with other relationships that can also have some major physiological impact and damage while the child enters adulthood.

