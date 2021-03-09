What Is The Choose To Challenge Theme? Know All Details Here

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8. It is on this day that the world honours the women who fought the first fight against inequality during the labour movement in 1911. March 8 is also used as a day to recognise the women of today who continue to survive amidst societal pressures. This year, the official site of IWD introduced the "Choose to Challenge" theme.

What is the Choose to Challenge theme?

In accordance with the current situation where 5.4 million women suffered from job loss, the 'choose to challenge' movement tries to raise awareness over the challenges that women had to go through this past year. This theme also takes into consideration the general hardship that women have to go through in the workplace or otherwise due to gender supremacy. The synopsis on the website reads, "A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. So let's all choose to challenge."

There are ample examples of women who chose to soar up, paying no heed to the ongoing pandemic or let it get into their way. The aforementioned theme encourages people around the world to applaud these women and be inspired by them. It is these small attempts that will empower the women of tomorrow, who will see no world where women are perceived as weak and who will get equal opportunities because of the movement we encouraged today.

Change is often uncomfortable in nature. But without change, no person can grow. To trust the change and challenge the unacceptable practices of today will make way to a better tomorrow. Women and men around the world are supporting this theme by posting pictures of themselves raising one hand up high so as to stride in unity. One can visit the website to take a look at the active movement and be a part of it.

On the occasion of Women's Day, many companies gave leave to their female employees. The state of Telangana, too, declared a special casual leave for women. China gave half days to their women employees whereas companies around Italy served free mimosas to their female employees and held special events.