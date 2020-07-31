What Time Is Ankita Lokhande's Interview With Arnab Goswami On Nation Wants To Know?

Actor Ankita Lokhande, in the latest episode of 'Nation Wants to Know,' made a number of exclusive revelations about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Suhanst's ex-Girlfriend spoke about his attitude towards life, his passion for career, his love for people and a lot more. She also put forth her view that it couldn't have been depression that led him to commit suicide, as has been put forth so far.

What time is Ankita Lokhande's interview with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV's Nation Wants To Know?

To know more about what Ankita said about the 'Dil Bechara' actor, watch the exclusive full playout of the interview on Republic TV on Saturday, August 1 at 9 PM. This will be followed by the repeat telecast of the interview at 11 AM on Sunday. The full interview will also available to watch on Republic World by Saturday at 9 PM.

Latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Sushant Sigh Rajput's death, actor Rhea Chakraborty has claimed her innocence in Rajput's alleged suicide case before the apex court in her petition and demanded the case be transferred from Patna to Mumbai.

In her petition, Rhea has stated that she has been falsely implicated in the case and also that she was in a 'live-in relationship' with the late actor for a year till June 8, 2020 - about one week before she died. "I am falsely implicated in the case," Chakraborty stated in her petition which has been accessed by Republic.

Furthermore, the Bihar Police will interrogate Siddharth Pithani, a close friend of the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty. The Bihar Police is also likely to take the statement of Divesh Sawant, a staff member of Sushant Singh. Siddharth Pithani is currently in Hyderabad, according to sources.

The Bihar Police investigation started after the father of Sushant Singh Rajput filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty naming her as an accused under charges of abetment of suicide, among others. Republic TV also accessed the late actor's bank statement between November 2017 to February 2020 which shows that large expenses were indeed borne for girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family, especially brother Showik. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

