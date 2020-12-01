'What Time Was I Born' Meme Is The Favourite Meme On Twitter, Find Out Why

Every month internet users are treated to some of the most hilarious memes based on recent trends and events. We share memes via WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter. This month, one of the most popular memes has been the ‘What time was I born meme.’ Since the past few days, Twitter has been teeming with the 'what time was I born meme' as hundreds of netizens are sharing it on the social media platform. Read on to find out what it is about.

The ‘What time was I born meme’ is more hilarious than you think

While many users are still confused about the meme, some claim to have understood it. Many people have even tried pranking their parents with it and have shared reactions on Twitter. Let us break the ‘What time was I born meme’ for the uninitiated.

Those “mom what time was I born” memes have had me dying 😂😂😂 — Not Your Baby Daddy (@legends_88) December 1, 2020

What time was I born meme meaning

This meme is basically about many girls asking the guys or girls, they are interested in, what time were they born. Naturally, this kind of meticulously detailed questions is not normal to ask. Hence in recent days, many boys and girls have texted their mom and dad asking, what time were they born. According to some netizens, knowing the time of birth enables one of learning about the other person's horoscope and zodiac sign. Thus, enabling them to understand the personality of someone they are interested in.

“hey dad, what time was i born?”

“dont know, ask your mom”

my mom: “i dont remember, your dad should know though”

😐😐😐😐 — adadadam (@aadaaaaaaaaaam) November 30, 2020

“Mama what time was I born”



:”Rhys you ask me this every 3 months, i didn’t know then, I don’t know now” 💀💀💀💀💀 — FleetusDeletus (@UziEyeRolls) December 1, 2020

It’s all fun and games untill your future child asks you “what time was I born?” — Juliancreed (@Eljuliancreed) December 1, 2020

Surprisingly many parents did not have answers to these questions, while others asked their children to wait until they check their birth certificates to know the answer. It gradually became the trend and some kids took it a step further by sending text messages or calling their moms at 11 pm or 1 am in the night, just to ask, what time they were born.

Some netizens shared how their parents reacted to this and posted it on Twitter, thus turning the what time was I born joke into a formidable meme.

Here are some of the best reactions to the 'What time was I born joke'

Mom what time was I born she keep asking me what kinda moon I am — BenTheBuilder (@BPacuku) November 30, 2020

My son: Hey dad what time was I born

me: STOP TALKING TO HER RIGHT NOW — Malik (@Ok_Malikk) December 1, 2020

I’m down bad I went to ask my mom what time was I born just to see my chart and sent it to my friend to explain it for me 🙂 — 3body 🇮🇶 (@proudlraqi) November 28, 2020

I ask about twice a year and she always says “imma have to look at your certificate. I know it was 11 something at night and Aunt Moosie was getting on my nerve” ok but what time was I born? https://t.co/5VGIhzJ9tj — Pharaoh (@king_eady) November 27, 2020

Me as a mom:



Kid: "What time was I born?"

Me: "Idk bruh, I was passed out from general anesthesia. Your abba was there, go ask him." https://t.co/syoYpXXFr2 — Lilith Lucem Ferre (@potaydur) December 1, 2020

“mum what time was i born”

“2 o’clock”

“in the morning ???”

“no 2 o’clock night time” ah brilliant — froggy (@rioweIIard) November 30, 2020

Me: Ammi what time was I born



My brother: it was a very sad time — Cooby🇵🇰 (@coobyyyy) December 1, 2020

