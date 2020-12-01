Last Updated:

'What Time Was I Born' Meme Is The Favourite Meme On Twitter, Find Out Why

Since the past few days, Twitter has been teeming with the iconic 'what time was I born meme.' Read on to know what is the joke all about.

Disha Kandpal
what time was i born meme

Every month internet users are treated to some of the most hilarious memes based on recent trends and events. We share memes via WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter. This month, one of the most popular memes has been the ‘What time was I born meme.’ Since the past few days, Twitter has been teeming with the 'what time was I born meme' as hundreds of netizens are sharing it on the social media platform. Read on to find out what it is about.

The ‘What time was I born meme’ is more hilarious than you think

While many users are still confused about the meme, some claim to have understood it. Many people have even tried pranking their parents with it and have shared reactions on Twitter. Let us break the ‘What time was I born meme’ for the uninitiated. 

What time was I born meme meaning

This meme is basically about many girls asking the guys or girls, they are interested in, what time were they born. Naturally, this kind of meticulously detailed questions is not normal to ask. Hence in recent days, many boys and girls have texted their mom and dad asking, what time were they born. According to some netizens, knowing the time of birth enables one of learning about the other person's horoscope and zodiac sign. Thus, enabling them to understand the personality of someone they are interested in.

Surprisingly many parents did not have answers to these questions, while others asked their children to wait until they check their birth certificates to know the answer. It gradually became the trend and some kids took it a step further by sending text messages or calling their moms at 11 pm or 1 am in the night, just to ask, what time they were born.

Some netizens shared how their parents reacted to this and posted it on Twitter, thus turning the what time was I born joke into a formidable meme.

Here are some of the best reactions to the 'What time was I born joke'

