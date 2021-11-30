What To Watch On Netflix This December? See List Of Films & Shows To Catch Over The Month

Every month brings a whole new list of gripping and entertaining films and shows on the online streaming giant, Netflix. Ranging from horror and thrillers to comedy and romance, the OTT platform has it all. December also brings a bunch of sequels and much-awaited titles including Money Heist Part 5 volume 2 and Cobra Kai season 4. Here's a complete list of what you can watch on the platform in the coming month.

What to watch on Netflix This December

Money Heist - December 3

The upcoming season will be the finale of the crime drama that gripped viewers ever since the first season. Fans have been awaiting the release of the upcoming part as season 5 volume 1 ended with the gang in trouble. The Professor must now ensure he safeguards his clan and comes out on top successfully.

Emily in Paris 2 - December 22

The upcoming show starring Lily Collins as Emily will see the youngster navigate through her life in Paris. The recently released trailer gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming show and it seemed like it would lay more emphasis on the character's love life. The show will also see Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery and others in lead roles.

Don't Look Up - December 24

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence in lead roles, the film is all about two astronauts who try to warn the world against a comet that has the ability to destroy the earth, but no one takes them seriously. DiCaprio will play an astronomy professor, while Lawrence will take on the role of his student, Kate Dibiasky. Together they try to save the world in the film that will also see Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, and others in lead roles.

The Power of the Dog - December 1

The upcoming film will see Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, who will be accompanied by Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Genevieve Lemon, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Frances Conroy and others. Directed and helmed by Jane Campion, the film was premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Fans await its release as Cumberbatch will be seen taking on a rather different character, as compared to his previous projects.

The Witcher 2 - December 17

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the next season of the show as the trailer saw Geralt and Ciri join forces. The fantasy series saw the return of Henry Cavill's character and new challenges force Geralt to train Ciri to keep her safe. The ongoing war on the continent promises a gripping and thrilling season.

Here's list of other films and series to watch in December

December 1

Lost in Space: Season 3

December 2

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

December 3

Coming Out Colton

The Great British Bake Show: Holidays: Season 4

Mixtape

December 6

David and the Elves

Voir

December 10

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin

Saturday Morning All Star Hits

Back to the Outback

The Unforgivable

December 15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

Selling Tampa

The Hand of God

December 16

The California Christmas : City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21

Grumpy Christmas

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

A Thousand Miles From Christmas

December 25

Stories of a Generation- with Pope Francais

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team

The Lost Daughter

(Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel, @emilyinparis)