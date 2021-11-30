What To Watch On Netflix This December? See List Of Films & Shows To Catch Over The Month

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel, @emilyinparis
Every month brings a whole new list of gripping and entertaining films and shows on the online streaming giant, Netflix. Ranging from horror and thrillers to comedy and romance, the OTT platform has it all. December also brings a bunch of sequels and much-awaited titles including Money Heist Part 5 volume 2 and Cobra Kai season 4. Here's a complete list of what you can watch on the platform in the coming month.
The upcoming season will be the finale of the crime drama that gripped viewers ever since the first season. Fans have been awaiting the release of the upcoming part as season 5 volume 1 ended with the gang in trouble. The Professor must now ensure he safeguards his clan and comes out on top successfully.
The upcoming show starring Lily Collins as Emily will see the youngster navigate through her life in Paris. The recently released trailer gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming show and it seemed like it would lay more emphasis on the character's love life. The show will also see Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery and others in lead roles.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence in lead roles, the film is all about two astronauts who try to warn the world against a comet that has the ability to destroy the earth, but no one takes them seriously. DiCaprio will play an astronomy professor, while Lawrence will take on the role of his student, Kate Dibiasky. Together they try to save the world in the film that will also see Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, and others in lead roles.
The upcoming film will see Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, who will be accompanied by Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Genevieve Lemon, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Frances Conroy and others. Directed and helmed by Jane Campion, the film was premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Fans await its release as Cumberbatch will be seen taking on a rather different character, as compared to his previous projects.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the next season of the show as the trailer saw Geralt and Ciri join forces. The fantasy series saw the return of Henry Cavill's character and new challenges force Geralt to train Ciri to keep her safe. The ongoing war on the continent promises a gripping and thrilling season.
December 1
December 2
December 3
December 6
December 10
December 15
December 16
December 20
December 21
December 23
December 24
December 25
December 31
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.