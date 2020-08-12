Hilary Tisch Death: How Did The Enterpreneur Die? Read Details Here

The New York Giants' chairman Steve Tisch's daughter Hilary Tisch has passed away. According to a People Magazine report, the 36-year-old passed away on Monday, August 10 after an apparent suicide attempt over the weekend. Hilary Tisch was an accomplished jewellery designer and gemologist. She was also one of the founding partners and a creative consultant for the Los Angeles-based clothing and lifestyle brand Doen.

What Hilary Tisch’s Cause of death?

In a statement given to People Magazine, Steve Tisch said that Hilary had been fighting depression. The New York Giants Chairman said that his daughter was a kind, caring and beautiful person. He also stated that his family is in mourning and the incident has left a hole in their hearts and their lives.

In her biography on the official website of Doen, Hilary Tisch opened up about her personality. The Los Angeles based entrepreneur claimed that she was passionate about collecting vintage furniture. She also mentioned that as an entrepreneur, she dedicated most of her time to her Los Angeles based business. She also had a dog named Pearl.

Hilary had also volunteered with the nonprofit "Operation Smile". She was working with her father Steve Tisch, to provide free surgeries to those with cleft lips and cleft palates. Hilary is survived by her father Steve Tisch, her mother Patsy Tisch, and her siblings Will Tisch, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch, and Zachary Tisch.

Hilary Tisch’s net worth

The Los Angeles based entrepreneur, Hilary Tisch’s total assets are indistinct at the moment. However, according to a report on Forbes, Hilary’s father Steve Tisch has a total net worth of $1 Billion. The New York Giants team was founded by Tim Mara in 1925 and was co-owned by Steve's father Bob Tisch.

Currently, the 71-year-old Steve Tisch is the chairman and co-owner of the NFL team. He shares the team's ownership with the Mara family. Steve Tisch has also made his fortune as a film producer and from his multiple business ventures. He is the producer of upcoming 2021 film Masters Of The Universe.

