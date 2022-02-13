When Is Valentine's Day 2022? Significance, Importance And History Of Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2022 is celebrated on February 14, Monday and is a chance for individuals across the globe to express their love to the special people in their lives. It is the perfect opportunity to express one's love to a longtime crush and to remind people in their life that they love them and are valued by them. The special day can be celebrated with flowers, chocolates, gifts, soft toys and much more. However, let's take a look at what is the significance and importance of this day, and where did it all begin?

History of Valentine's Day

According to a report on history.com, the traditions and celebration of love that takes place on Valentine's Day is a tradition that was followed by Romans and the Christians in the 3rd century A.D. The name of the special day comes from Saint Valentine, whose feast is celebrated on February 14 every year by the Catholic church. The feast is celebrated in remembrance of martyred saints named Valentine. This is because the church recognises three St. Valentines, who preached the message of love and togetherness, but they were executed by Emperor Claudius II for violating his laws. February 14 is a celebration of the values they held close to their heart and imparted to all those they across.

Importance of Valentine's Day

Apart from being a day to remember the three St. Valentines, Valentine's Day also gives individuals a chance to take out time from their busy schedules and express their love to those they care about. It is an opportunity to let bygones be bygones and focus on the future that awaits us. It gives people across the world to celebrate the relationships they value in their life.

Valentine's Day Significance

The special day is a celebration of love, on which couples, families and friends express their feelings for one another. They shower their love on the special people in their life and may choose to do this with cards, roses, chocolates, stuffed toys and much more. Some individuals also take it upon themselves to plan a surprise for the special person in their life by planning a movie night or a surprise picnic. Valentine's Day is celebrated across the world and people come together to celebrate love on February 14 every year.