Netflix India and its social media handles have a following of millions. The OTT platform not only offers entertaining shows and films to watch but also keeps its fans engaged with regular posting of content on social media. The streaming platform never misses a chance to celebrate on every occasion. Three years back, Netflix India pulled a hilarious April Fools' prank as it convinced viewers in believing they are set to release Sacred Games Season 2 but instead surprised them with FRIENDS via a hilarious video.

In 2019, Netflix India created a buzz among all Sacred Games fans as it released a teaser featuring the iconic mandala from the introduction of the crime drama series. The platform also conducted a countdown for the announcement fueling excitement among fans. While Netflix India had earlier pulled such pranks, fans' love for Sacred Games seemingly overshadowed it.

Netflix India's April Fools' prank of 2019

On April 1, 2019, the platform shared a funny video that featured Kubbra Sait, who played Kukoo in the show, Jatin Sarna, who essayed Bunty and Jitendra Joshi, known for playing Katekar in the noir thriller. The clip began by focusing on the iconic mandala whose elements had a monkey, a cat, a weird dog, a couple dancing and even a "BarcaLounger." As the suspenseful sound reached its end, the three actors held their hands up in the finger-gun gesture which somehow indicated their deaths as Katekar and Kukoo died in the first season of the show. As the mandala is entirely exposed, it featured a very well known yellow coloured photo frame in the centre. Soon Kubbra Sait yelled "Unagi," imitating David Schwimmer's character Ross from FRIENDS, and continued, "Could you BE more fooled?"

The three actors further continued to announce the arrival of the award-winning sitcom FRIENDS on Netflix. They reassured their fans about the then-upcoming second season of Sacred Games and asked them to watch FRIENDS while waiting for it. Earlier, FRIENDS was only available on Netflix US. Sacred Games Season 2 arrived in the month of August later that year but failed to please the viewers. Watch the video here.

Koi bolta hai sach hai, koi bolta hai mazak, par mandala kabhi kisi ko samajh mein nahi aya. pic.twitter.com/Io681VfPrS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 1, 2019

Seemingly, FRIENDS is Netflix India's favourite show to pull a prank with its viewers. This year, the OTT giant wished its fans a Happy April Fools' Day by sharing the scene from the sitcom when Ross does not tell Rachel about his pans of staying married to her. Sharing the still from the scene, the platform wrote, "Congratulations, you are now married to Ross!" "Happy April Fool's Day! Remember to be extra careful and not fall for texts like these," they added.

Image: Unsplash