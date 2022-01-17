When Pandit Birju Maharaj Talked About Working With B'wood & Revealed His Favourite Actor

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was known for carrying forward the legacy of Lucknow Gharana in the dance form, passed away on January 17, 2022. The Kathak maestro was 83 when he breathed his last. He began dancing at an early age and gave his first performance when he was seven years old. Since then, the legend contributed his life to his art. While he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, he also has a National Film Award in his name for Best Choreography. While the maestro has closely worked with Bollywood, he also had his favourite actor.

In an interview with Indian Express, Birju Maharaj once opened up on his journey of working with Bollywood. The legendary dancer was asked if Bollywood has commercialised the traditional dance forms of India. Birju Maharaj had a perfect answer for the question and said he only selects those films which portray the traditional form of Kathak, such as Bajirao Mastani and Devdas.

Birju Maharaj was further asked who according to him is the most graceful dancer in the film industry. In his reply, Birju Maharaj revealed his favourite was Madhuri Dixit. He also mentioned how he worked with Madhuri in Devdas and Dedh Ishqia and mentioned the actor has natural grace. Birju Maharaj choreographed the song Kaahe Ched Mohe and Jagaave Sari Raina featuring Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit pays her heartfelt tribute to Birju Maharaj

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her Instagram handle to pay her heartfelt tribute to the Kathak Maestro and her Guru, Pandit Birju Maharaj. The actor shared a picture with Birju Maharaj in which the two of them were seen performing on a stage. In the caption, the actor revealed how Birju Maharaj was not only her Guru but also her friend. She wrote, "He was a legend but had a child-like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace."

Image: Twitter/@ShefVaidya