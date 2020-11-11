Where Was 'Total Recall' Filmed? Take A Look At The Filming Locations Of The Sci-fi Series

Total Recall is a famous science fiction television series that released in 1999 with one season consisting of 22 episodes. The series was named after the movie Total Recall and is loosely influenced by Philip K. Dick’s short story called ‘We Can Remember It For You Wholesale’.Total Recall filming locations are situated in Canada. Let’s take a look at where was Total Recall filmed.

Where was Total Recall filmed?

Downsview Park studio- Toronto, Canada

According to IMDB reports, Total Recall series was filmed entirely in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Most of the filming of Total Recall series was done at the Downsview Park studio, which was earlier the Canadian Forces Base. Many other futuristic cityscapes and visual effects were created by Gajdecki Visual Effects while some others were constructed by the production.

'Total Recall' review

Total Recall series has been created by Art Monterastelli and there has been a conjecture about the plot similarities with Philip K. Dick’s short story. But in reality, only the concept of virtual locations is similar in both the pieces and nothing major similarities have been spotted in the series. However, there are some major similarities in the story elements as seen in the movie Blade Runner.

The story of the series is of a detective who sets out to solve a kidnapping case of a boy and the series gets a sci-fi touch when it is revealed that the boy is a psychic and his kidnappers are androids. The visual effects created by the production are commendable and looks believable and have managed to give a wonderful futuristic look to the series. The lead actors have managed to create a fine on-screen presence with their acting performances.

Total Recall cast includes Michael Easton as David Hume, Cynthia Preston as Olivia Hume, Karl Pruner as Ian Farve, Judith Krant as Olan Chang, Matthew Bennett as James Calley, Paulino Nunes as Delta Supervisor, John Bekavac as Robbie The Android, Kevin Jubinville as Kroczek, among others. Not all the episodes of the series have been directed by one person. Major directors to direct certain episodes include Jorge Montesi, Fred Gerber, Terry Ingram, Rod Pridy, Mark Sobel and a few others.

