Who Are The Sway House Members? Here's All You Should Know About The New Group

The social media platform TikTok has taken the world by a storm ever since it became popular among millennials and Gen-Z. Like popular collab house, the Hype House, Sway House is the new collab house on the block. Formed in January 2020, the group is made up of TikTok influencers, all of whom have rented a 7,800- square-foot mansion in Bel Air together. Read on to know more about the Sway House members.

What is the Sway House?

The TikTok group is made up of young men, with boy-band good looks, and insanely chiselled physique. The mission behind forming this group and renting an insanely expensive house in the ‘City of Angels’ is to make content. A lot of it. Thus, in turn, they are able to make a huge income through the massive pile of content they produce in a day. However Sway House is new on the block in the reality entertainment genre, and its members document the choreographed dance numbers and ribald dorm room hijinks. The members of this group are also known for getting into a lot of Twitter feuds.

Who are the Sway House members?

Founded in January of this year by TalentX Entertainment, the Sway House is made up of insanely successful internet celebrities. Its members include Kio Cyr, Quinton Griggs, Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler, Griffin Johnson, Anthony Reeves and Josh Richards. In these so-called “collab houses” such as Hype House, Clubhouse, and Drip Crib among them, content creators and aspiring social media stars join forces to combine and collect audiences.

However, in the past few months, the Sway House has experienced some turbulence. Hossler, along with Richards, left in May 2020, after a mid-pandemic, across the world. He was later arrested on drug charges. Meanwhile, in June, The New York Times that neighbours of the Sway House members had filed a complaint about the antics of its members.

These so-called collab houses became a common tradition in the influencer world. Over the last five years, these houses have formed a network of hubs across Los Angeles. This tradition was reportedly started in 2014 when members of an early collab channel called Our Second Life lived and worked together in what they called the 02L Mansion.

The trend struck a chord with many millennials who and nearly all the top talent on Vine moved into a large apartment complex at 1600 Vine Street. Then came along a social media star who would go on to cement this tradition and lay the base of collab houses like Hype House, it was none other than Jake Paul. The infamous YouTuber formed the Team 10 and rented a giant house in West Hollywood before eventually decamping to another mansion in Calabasas.

Sway House Address

The TikTok collab-house is located in Bel Air, in Los Angeles, California. However, the exact address of the house is still not known. This is probably for the best and meant to ensure the safety of the creators.

