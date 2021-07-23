WHO Chief Lauds BTS Members For Being Appointed South Korea’s Special Presidential Envoy

BTS members have been making buzz for multiple reasons for the past few years. Be it breaking records on the charts or clicking adorable selfies, BTS members are constantly stealing hearts with their contribution to the global music industry. Recently World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated the South Korean boy band on their appointment as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at the upcoming United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture!

A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world. https://t.co/L2xElXsXWE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 21, 2021

Taking to his official Twitter handle, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the Bangtan boys on their recent achievement by calling out their nicknames. He tweeted, "Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world". The chief retweeted the post by the Blue House who announced the news on the microblogging site.

As soon as the chief wished the K-pop artists, BTS ARMY also shared their joy on their achievement. Several fans were grateful that the chief supported BTS. A fan tweeted, "Thank you, they are truly special human beings! We are so lucky to have them as a musician today who uses their influence to spread positivity, hope and love all around the world! Peace + Love" with a purple heart. Another one added, "Thank you very much, it is gratifying that you recognize them, our boys always give us so much love, that we as their fans will follow in their footsteps".

On July 21, 2021, the Blue House spokesperson, Park Kyung Mi in a press conference, revealed that the South Korean President, Moon Jae In has appointed the BTS members as special envoys to represent the country. The President aims to 'lead the global agenda such as sustainable growth and to expand South Korea's diplomatic power to match its elevated status in the international community'. The K-pop boy band has attended the assembly twice before in the year 2018 and 2020.

