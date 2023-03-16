Who Is Aman Dhaliwal, Jodhaa Akbar Actor Stabbed At US Gym?

Aman Dhaliwal, popular Punjabi actor, who has also featured in the Bollywood film Jodhaa Akbar (2008), was stabbed inside a gym in Corona, California. A video from the time is also going viral on social media. The attacker held Dhaliwal at knifepoint, threatened all the gymgoers and left multiple injuries across the actor's torso. Dhaliwal was rushed to the hospital and the attacker was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said the victim was stabbed several times. He was seen covered in blood after he was freed. It has been reported that Dhaliwal has been discharged from the hospital since.

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Model-turned-actor Aman Dhaliwal spent his early life in Mansa, a town in Punjab. Reportedly, he pursued his Bachelor's degree in Delhi. Before entering the acting profession, Dhaliwal worked as a model for a hair salon. He featured in song videos including Jogiya by Romey Gill and Jaan Jaan by Balkar Sidhu. He then began working as an actor in Punjabi movies including Ajj De Ranjhe, Ik Kudi Punjab Di, and Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, among others. Aman has worked with directors like Pankaj Batra, Manmohan Singh and Gurbir Grewal.

Apart from this work in the Punjabi film industry, Dhaliwal featured in Bollywood films like Big Brother and Jodhaa Akbar. He has also been part of several Indian TV shows and featured in Porus, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Vighnaharta Ganesh.