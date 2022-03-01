Who Is Avanti Nagrath? First Indian Model To Open Versace Show At Milan Fashion Week

Established in 1958, Milan Fashion Week is held annually in Milan, Italy. The show is a part of the global "Big Four fashion weeks", also including Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. The schedule commences with New York, then London, then Milan, ending with Paris. The autumn/winter event of the Milan Fashion Week is held in February/March each year, and the spring/summer event is held in September/October each year.

For the first time in history, Indian model Avanti Nagrath grabbed eyeballs as she walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week for the Versace show.

Avanti has become the first Indian model to have opened the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week. This is like one of the greatest opportunities for any model since the show witnessed the likes of international models like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, who also also graced the ramp. Taking to her Instagram handle, Avanti dropped some of the glimpses from the show. The pictures she shared on her photo-blogging site featured her in an all-black ensemble. Avanti wore a black oversized suit which grabbed the attention of all.

She wrote in the caption, "Words can’t describe this feeling." Describing her experience, she added, "Opening for Versace @versace, on my debut at Milan FW. Avanti even thanked Versace for giving her such a huge opportunity. She continued, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. I’m truly grateful @donatella_versace Dream team- @kjeldgaard1 @guidopalau @patmcgrathreal @dmcasting @piergiorgio @samuel_ellis."

Who is Avanti Nagrath?

Avanti Nagrath hails from Mumbai and is a professional fashion model. In 2019, during the FDCI coordinated Fashion Week in Delhi, Avani grabbed everyone's attention. The 21-year-old model has turned into the primary Indian model who got the opportunity to open the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week. She is currently working with a demonstrating organization situated in Mumbai. The young social media sensation is related to the famous designer-material protectionist and a NIFT National Awardee, Pranavi Kapur.

A few days back, global fashion sensation Masoom Minawala made history with her time at the event as she became the first-ever Indian creator to be the showstopper at Milan Fashion Week. She walked the runway for the first-ever Indian designer to showcase her collection at the event, Vaishali S.

Image: Instagram/@avantinagrath