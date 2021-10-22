Who Is China's 'Piano Prince' Li Yundi? Here's All About Why He Was Detained

Renowned Chinese concert pianist Li Yundi was detained on Thursday after which an investigation has begun. Beijing police stated that the young pianist is a suspect in the prostitution case.

The police took to their micro-blogging site to post about the case which has now been deleted as is standard in police cases. Read on to know more about the case.

Li Yundi detained in a prostitution case

According to a report from AP, police in Beijing wrote on their microblog about a suspect being detained prompting an investigation on Thursday involving a woman named Chen. They also mentioned a man named “Li Di”. The now-deleted post was followed by another post depicting a piano keyboard with the message, ''You have to see the difference between black and white clearly.”

Shortly after, the official China Musicians Association announced that it expelled Li from the organisation owing to the Beijing Chaoyang District police notice that stated that the star pianist has been arrested.

Who is Li Yundi?

The 39-year-old, born in Chongqing, started playing the piano from a young age and completed his studies in China and Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover in Hanover, Germany. He went on to become the youngest winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000 at age 18 and achieved the title of China's Piano Prince. His concerts and world tours made him one of China's best known international artists.

Coming from a non-musician family, his pull towards music came after his parents bought him an accordion. After playing it for a year, he won the top prize at the Chongqing Children's Accordion Competition. The saga of winning medals and accolades in music continued since 1994 as he won awards like the Missouri Southern International Piano Competition (1998), third Prize at the International Franz Liszt Piano Competition of Utrecht (1999), Gina Bachauer Young Artists International Piano Competition, and more.

His climb to success at such a young age led to a documentary titled The Young Romantic, which was released in 2010. He was also honoured with the Gold Medal for Merit to Culture - Gloria Artis by the Polish Ambassador to China in recognition of his contribution to Polish culture by the Polish Minister of Culture and National Heritage on October 11, 2019.

(Inputs from AP)

Image: Instagram/@yundimusicofficial/AP