Who Is Ian Schinelli? Jana Kramer Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram With Loving Note

Love is in the air for Jana Kramer. The singer is in love and enjoying this phase of her life. She has revealed the new love of her life, Ian Schinelli.

Jana expressed her delight on 'finding happiness.' Though unsure of what the future held for them, she was happy about listening to her heart and not 'fighting it.' The Why Ya Wanna star, who parted ways with American footballer Mike Caussin last year after six years of marriage and two children, also credited Ian as she mentioned her recovery from her split.

Jana Kramer drops picture with new boyfriend

There has been buzz around Jana Kramer and Ian Schinelli being in a relationship over the past few weeks. They dropped similar photos from one of their vacations without each other and the former recently posted videos of her boyfriend on TikTok, as per a report on People.

After teasing about the relationship on her podcast, she confirmed the relationship by dropping pictures of the couple in love, and moments of them kissing, having a laugh and enjoying each other's company.

Jana shared that she continued to 'heal' and there was a lot of work on that, but she was ecstatic over the new man in her life.

She stated that Ian was not someone who would look at her 'scars' as a problem, but was one encouraged her with 'love, strength and empathy.'

Ian too shared pictures with her for the first time, and wrote that life was all about spending energy with the 'right people' and that it was one of the best things that had happened to him.

Who is Ian Schinelli?

Ian Schinelli is a Navy veteran and is 36 years old. On Instagram, he had shared that he had graduated from the Navy training academy in Coronado, California in 2010 and termed it as 'some of the hardest mental and physical training' he had received there.

He is currently involved as a fitness trainer with a Nashville-based fitness centre. His Instagram account is filled with moments of him lifting heavy weights.

On his Instagram bio, he has also mentioned himself as a 'Girl Dad', often sharing pictures with his daughter. He is reportedly a single parent too.