Who Is Matt Amodio? The 'Jeopardy' Winner Shares Thoughts On 33rd Straight Win

The popular game show, Jeopardy, recently witnessed Matt Amodio celebrating his 33rd straight win while creating a milestone. Read further ahead.

As the new season of the game show Jeopardy was recently released, the finale episode witnessed a historical moment when one of the contestants surpassed the records of champion James Holzhauer with a 33 streak win. 

Matt Amodio who created a milestone at the recent episode of Jeopardy also opened up about breaking Holzhauer’s record and referred to him as a legend. 

Who is Matt Amodio?

Matt Amodio is one of the popular contestants at the show, Jeopardy, who recently topped the 2019 breakout champion, James Holzhauer with a 33 game-streak win. The 30-year-old contestant, Matt Amodio has a total cash win of $1,267,801. He first appeared on the show on 21 July and has so far answered more than 1000 clues correctly. Matt Amodio is a fifth-year computer science Ph.D. candidate at Yale University and is the third person in the history of Jeopardy to earn more than $1 million in regular-season play while Holzhauer and Ken Jennings stand at $2,464,216 and $2,522,700 respectively. In the last episode, Matt Amodio won  $55,400 after he got all three Double Jeopardy squares and provided the correct question in Final Jeopardy. In a recent Instagram post, Jeopardy announced the same and stated, "James Holzhauer down, only Ken Jennings to go ... Matt Amodio notched his 33rd win, becoming #2 on the all-time consecutive wins list!." 

According to the reports by Variety, Matt Amodio recently opened up about Ken Jennings and stated, “Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of ‘Jeopardy!,’ I think of him. To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”

After Mike Richards’ exit from the show as a host and as the executive producer, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were set to be the new hosts of the show. This announcement was made a couple of days later to Richards’ exit who had to step down as the host of the show after facing backlash for his derogatory comments for women. 

Backed by Sony Pictures, the 38th season of the show is now in syndication and the show is being hosted by Mayim Bialik. Sony Pictures earlier released a statement mentioning that Bialik and Ken Jennings will be the hosts of Jeopardy for the rest of the year as the studio searches for a permanent host to replace the late Alex Trebek.

