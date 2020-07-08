Who Is Peaches And Did She Get Arrested? Learn About The Controversial Social Media Star

Lovely Peaches on Tik Tok has made a big name for herself. Peaches on TikTok is best known for the controversial and carnal nature of her content. Most recently, the TikTok star made headlines after starting beef with Charli D’Amelio, the wildly popular TikTok dancer. Following the beef, Peaches was ultimately banned from the social media platform. Read on to find out, “Who is Peaches?” and why she was banned from TikTok.

Read | Priyanka Chopra becomes only Bollywood celeb to bag spot in 'Instagram Rich List'

Lovely Peaches on TikTok: Who is Peaches?

Brittany Johnson who is also known as Lovely Peaches on TikTok is a 19-year-old singer and mother of a baby girl. She has more than 1 million followers on both her TikTok and Instagram accounts combined. Lovely Peaches on TikTok regularly hops on her live feed and attempts to interact with her followers.

Johnson also tries to interact with other social media stars with a large social media following such as Charli D’Amelio usually in a very sexual way. In 2019 Peaches created a controversy when she uploaded videos where she publicly exposed herself and wrote the track, Itching and Burning. The track went onto become a trending TikTok track in 2019.

Peaches and Charli drama

Recently, a beef between Peaches and Charli surfaced on social media. As per the reports of a media portal, it was later discovered that Peaches was constantly spamming Charli with abusive and explicit comments. Recently on Charli D’Amelio’s Instagram Live, Peaches made witty remarks about adult toys.

Reportedly, she even asked Charli to "PLEASE SLEEP WITH NOAH". Peaches was referring to Noah Schnapp, who is a well known American actor best known for his appearance on Netflix’s Stranger Things. She continued making similar commentary on TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s Instagram live about another popular social media figure and actor Diego Martir. It has been reported that Diego Martir was present in the live feed as well. Diego Martir and Peaches had a "pretend" relationship in June 2020. However, the actor distanced himself from Lovely Peaches after she shared his personal phone number on the internet.

Read | Indian Tik Tok stars who are popular; Faisal Shaikh to Awez Darbar

It seemed as though Peaches was already treading on wafer-thin ice at this point. However, situations worsened when Peaches in her persistent efforts to get a reaction from Charli crossed the line. She made the scary claim on social media that she had hired a 30-year-old man to sexually assault Charli. The video has since been circulating on Twitter.

Lovely Peaches reportedly even asked viewers on her live video to reveal Charli, a teenager's, location in the comments section. As soon as her actions were reported, Lovely Peaches on TikTok was immediately banned from the platform for Violation of Community Guidelines. However, Peaches did not back down at this. In another Instagram Story, she tagged Charli and accused her of sitting back and letting her fans bully Peaches.

Read | TikTok users loved Harry Styles' cardigan so much the designer's shared PDF instructions

Did Peaches get arrested?

As per reports of a media portal, Johnson did not get arrested. So far, there is no information regarding Peaches’ arrest on the Internet. However, Charli’s fans and other internet user are demanding the arrest as soon as possible. So far, Charli has not released any statement concerning Peaches’ comments and sexual assault threats.

Read | TikTok predicts over $6 bn loss from India ban - more than remaining 58 apps combined

Who is Peaches dating?

In June 2020, Peaches was rumoured to be dating American actor and social media star Diego Martir. However, it was revealed by several media outlets that the influencers were only pretending to be together for the sake of publicity. Since then, the 16-year-old actor has distanced himself from Peaches. There is no information on whether Peaches is dating anyone at the moment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.