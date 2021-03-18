Who Is Sanjana Ganesan? Know All Details About Jasprit Bumrah's Wife

'Who is Sanjana Ganesan' has been a question in the minds of everyone and especially of cricket enthusiasts as the Indian Team pacer and Mumbai Indians star, Jasprit Bumrah, tied the knot with her in an intimate ceremony on Monday, March 15, 2021. The celebrity couple took to their social media accounts to announce that they had tied the knot and termed March 15, 2021, the happiest day of their lives. The couple who tied the knot quietly in Goa shared unseen pictures on Instagram to break the news to their followers. Read on to know more about Jasprit Bumrah’s wife.

Who is Sanjana Ganesan?

Sanjana is one of India's most well-known sports journalists. She has interviewed several sportspersons at award ceremonies and talk shows throughout her illustrious career as a sports anchor. Intriguingly, during a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) function in 2019, the sports presenter had previously interviewed Bumrah.

Sanjana Ganesa also appeared in the MTV show Splitsvilla. She featured in the seventh edition of the show in 2014. The dating reality show was hosted by Nikhil Chinapa and Sunny Leone at the time she participated in the show.

Sanjana won the Femina Officially Gorgeous contest prior to her participation in MTV's Splitsvilla Season 7 back in 2014. Sanjana was also a contestant in the Femina Miss India Pune pageant. She was a contender in the Femina Miss India contest in Pune as well.

During the overall 2020 Indian Premier League season, Sanjana hosted a handful of exclusive talk shows for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise (IPL). Sanjana was the presenter of KKR's The Knight Club, a program where supporters of the two-time IPL champions could share their thoughts on the team. This actually put Sanjana in direct rivalry with her now-husband who is affiliated with the Mumbai Indians Team.

Source: The Indian Express