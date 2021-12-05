Who Is Sruthy Sithara? Here's Everything About Kerala Native Crowned Ms Trans Global 2021

Kerala native Sruthy Sithara, on December 1, was crowned Ms Trans Global Universe pageant 2021. Sithara represented India at the Ms Trans Global Universe pageant for the past six months. According to a report by The New Indian Express, they received the award in the early hours of Wednesday in an online event, sitting at her hometown of Vaikom in Kerala. As soon as the news broke out, congratulations messages poured in from Sithara's loved ones.

Sruthy Sithara becomes Ms Trans Global Universe pageant 2021

Sithara also took to her Twitter handle and shared the happiness. Soon after receiving the award, they wrote, "Miss Trans Global 2021. This smile means a lot. For me, for my community, for my country, for the transglobal organization, for all those who are oppressed and marginalized. Here's I am, Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021 Title Winner. Thank you so much to all who are behind this successful journey."

While speaking to the publication, Sithara said that she is happy and excited as they never expected such a feat. The pageant winner told the outlet that since this year's pageant was held online, all the contestants had kept in touch through social media groups. The model artist added that they had been preparing and participating in the competition for months and now everything has ended on 'such a high note.'

Sithara has always been a champion of LGBTQ+ rights. Earlier, Sithara was a part of the transgender cell at the Social Justice Department. Sithara also won the title of the Most Eloquent Queen at the pageant. Currently, they has been working closely with a campaign called The Kaleidoscope, which aims to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ+ groups and normalisation of queer relationships. Sithara also speaks at different schools and colleges as part of the department's reach-out programmes.

The first two runners up of Ms Trans Global hail from the Phillippines and Canada, respectively. While receiving the award, Sithara dedicated their crown to their mother and late friend, Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala's first transgender RJ, who died by suicide recently, having alleged medical negligence by a Kochi hospital.

(Image: Instagram/@sruthy_sithara__)