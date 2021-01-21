Who Is Zheng Shuang And Why Did Prada Drop Her As Their Brand Ambassador? Read Details

Fashion label Prada has dropped Chinese actor Zheng Shuang as their brand ambassador after her recent controversy over surrogacy. She had signed up as Prada's Chinese brand ambassador only last week. The actor has been accused by her former boyfriend of abandoning their two children born through surrogacy. For those who are wondering who is Zheng Shuang and what the scandal is about, read ahead.

Who is Zheng Shuang?

Zheng Shuang is a Chinese actor who has appeared in several popular Chinese films and web series. The actor shot to fame because of her performance as Chu Yuxun in the web series Meteor Shower. She is also the youngest actor to be nominated for China TV Golden Eagle Award. She and her Meteor Shower co-star Zhang Heng publicly announced their relationship in 2013. They parted ways in 2014.

She has been accused by her former boyfriend Zhang Heng of abandoning their two children born through a US-based surrogate. According to a report by WWD.com, Zhang has also said that he is stuck in the United States since for over a year as he and his family are taking care of the children. Zhang further said that Zheng Shuang had allegedly forced the surrogate to terminate her second pregnancy in 2019 as their relationship had ended.

A self-claimed friend of the couple has come forward to release an audio clip wherein the couple in question can be allegedly heard discussing the fate of the children with their parents. In the recording, Zheng's father is heard suggesting that Zhang Heng and Zheng Shuang's babies should be abandoned in the hospital. Zheng is heard expressing her annoyance that the babies cannot be terminated as they are seven months old.

As per a report by SCMP.com, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China has said on Weibo which is a Chinese Twitter-like application that China has strict rules against surrogacy as they consider it to be a sale of uteruses. They also said that using a legal loophole to travel to the United States is not a law-abiding act.

The Scmp.com report also says that magazines like Modern Weekly, a Chinese version of Harper's Bazaar, Chioture, Lola Rose which is a London-based jewellery brand and hair care brand Aussie have also cut all ties with the Chinese actor Zheng Shuang. The report also mentions that netizens are demanding her removal her upcoming movies and serials.

Image courtesy: @zhengshuang.offical Instagram

