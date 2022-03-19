Who Was Oksana Shvets? Know More About The Ukrainian Actress Who Was Killed In War

Amid the Russian-Ukraine conflict, a well known Ukrainian actress, Oksana Shvets was killed in a rocket strike by Russia in an apartment in Kyiv. The actress' death was revealed by the Young Theatre, which is a Ukrainian theatre organisation on Thursday. Shvets had been a member of Young Theater since 1980.

The Young Theatre describes the actress as a "well-deserved artist" based on her receiving the title of Merited Artist of Ukraine, which is one of Ukraine's most prestigious prizes for her work in theatre, according to Variety. This award is granted to individuals who have made significant contributions to the performing arts. Shvets has had hundreds of theatrical credits over five decades.

The career of Oksana Shvets

Shvets' acting credits include TV series like the long-running family drama "Dom s liliyami." She earned a bachelor's degree in 1975 from Kyiv's Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater. She also went to the Kyiv State Institute of Theater Arts, according to Newsweek. Her most recent role was in the 2016 play "Get Missed!" Shvets was known for her theatre work, with only a few film credits to her credit. IMDb suggests that her debut appearance on screen was in the 1976 TV miniseries "Nasledniki." She even worked with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater as well as the Kyiv Satire Theater. The actor, who was born in 1955, worked in theatre and film for decades. She was also a well-known performer in the United States.

Since Russia's invasion began on February 24, Shvets is thought to be the second Ukrainian performer to be killed. Earlier, Pavlo Lee, a 33-year-old actor who voiced characters in South Park, The Lion King, and The Hobbit in Ukrainian, was killed on March 6 after joining Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces.

600 civilians have been killed so far

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, in response to requests for assistance from the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in combating Ukrainian troops' aggression. Russia has claimed that the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military facilities. In the meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Office suggests that since the crisis began, about 600 civilians have been killed and over 1,000 have been injured in Ukraine.

Image: @OksanaShvets/Twitter