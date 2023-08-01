Who Was Remi Lucidi, Stuntman Who Died After Falling From Skyscraper?

French climber Remi Lucidi fell to his death from a high-rise building in Hong Kong, sais reports. He was on the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower and was reportedly stuck before his tragic fall. Known as the French Daredevil, Lucidi was 30 years old at the time of his death.

2 things you need to know:

Remi Lucidi has previously climbed several skyscrapers.

He often performed his climbs without any supportive gear.

Who was Remi Lucidi?

According to The National, Lucidi belonged to France’s Montpellier. The 30-year-old was keenly interested in extreme sports, and started scaling skyscrapers back in 2016, as per a report from Yahoo Entertainment. His Instagram account reveals that he climbed atop several skyscrapers in France, Bulgaria, Dubai, and recently Hong Kong. In several of his videos, he can be seen at extreme heights without any protective gear or harness.

Events leading to Remi Lucidi's fall

Lucidi’s death was reported by South China Morning Post. As per the outlet, he was stuck on the 68th floor and even said to have knocked on the window in order to get help. A domestic worker had seen him outside of the window and informed the police upon finding a stranger.

Upon arriving on the scene, the police recovered his camera, which contained footage of the daredevil’s several stunts. The authorities are currently investigating the matter. It's reported that a security guard at the complex had tried to arrest Lucidi after finding out that he was a stuntman.

The late extreme sports star had entered the complex under the pretence that he was only visiting a friend who lived on the 40th floor. When the authorities went looking for him, they found an opened hatch, but no sign of the stuntman. His last sighting was around 7:38 pm when he’d knocked on a penthouse’s window in order to get in.

(A post from Remi Lucidi which shows him atop a Dubai skyscraper | Image: Instagram)

Remi Lucidi, better known as Remi Enigma on Instagram, posted all his clips on the platform, where he amassed quite a lot of followers. Upon receiving the update of his demise, one user said, “Rip brother. Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer," while another added, “You’ll never leave us, you’re unique." ”Bro went out doing what he loved. He lived his life fully. Not many can say that," said another.