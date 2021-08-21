Who Will Replace Mike Richards As New Jeopardy! Host? Here's List Of Future Candidates

Sony Pictures' popular syndicated game show Jeopardy! found itself in hot waters following its newly appointed host, Mike Richards' comments on women. After a flurry of controversies, Richards issued a statement announcing his withdrawal as the Jeopardy! host. Since then, people have been wondering, who will replace Mike Richards and who are the potential candidates for Jeopardy! host role.

Who will replace Mike Richards?

1. Mayim Bialik

The first and foremost name on everyone's mind is, undoubtedly, The Big Bang Theory fame Mayim Bialik. Apart from her natural charm, the actor is already hosting the primetime content on Jeopardy!. So it would come as no surprise if the makers decided to appoint Bialik to a new role of the host. However, the 45-year-old actor is already headlining the Fox sitcom titled Call Me Kat which is gearing up for another season.

2. Ken Jennings

Another potential candidate for Jeopardy! host role to bear in mind would be the current record holder for the longest winning streak in the show's history- Ken Jennings. With a whopping 74 consecutive victories, Jennings is in the running for the title. According to Looper, Jennings was also a preferred choice of the former host of the syndicated game show, Alex Trebek.

3. LeVar Burton

The next candidate for the vacant role is LeVar Burton who recorded the lowest ratings amongst all the hosts on the game show. However, according to CinemaBlend, Burton's tenure came towards the untimely moment of the Tokyo Olympics which could have vastly affected the game show's viewership. After Richards' exit, fans of Burton are holding out hope for him.

4. Aaron Rodgers

Another prominent name on the list is NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to The Wrap, the player garnered the third-highest rating after Richards and Jennings. Fans now patiently await Sony Pictures' official announcement on the new host of Jeopardy!

More on Mike Richards' controversial exit from show exit

Mike Richards issued a statement while stepping down as the host of the show after his past offensive comments on women resurfaced. To be remained serving as the executive producer of the game show, Richards made a comment on his former assistant Beth Triffon in an episode of the podcast The Randumb Show in 2014 saying, 'booth ho' and 'booth slut' referring to her modelling job. He was also caught calling her a 'midget' and also passed explosive comments on her living conditions stating, ''Does Beth live, like, in Haiti? Doesn't it sound like that? Like, the urine smell, the woman in the muumuu, the stray cats.''.

(Image Credits- Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings & LeVar Burton's Instagram)