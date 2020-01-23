Will Siddharth Appear Alongside Rajinikanth In 'Thalaivar 168'?

Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most influential actors in the film industry. While his latest movie, Darbar is still running in theatres, he has started working on his next project.

Rajinikanth is reportedly working on a film titled Thalaivar 168, which will be a multi starrer movie with Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Soori in important roles alongside the south superstar. There have been reports that the filmmakers have roped in Siddharth for a pivotal role in the movie. Will he be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth? Read on to find out.

Siddharth to share screen space with Rajinikanth?

According to reports from leading media portals, actor Siddharth has been offered a pivotal role in Thalaivar 168. The news has created a buzz among the fans of Kollywood. Leading media portals have also reported that Siddharth would most likely be seen portraying the role of a rebel, and love interest of Keerthy Suresh in the film. It was further revealed by sources of media portals close to the filmmakers that Siddharth was their first choice for the role offered to him.

However, Siddharth has not confirmed anything as of yet regarding his presence in the film. The actor had two big releases last year and is currently tied up with director S Shankar’s film, Indian 2 which features superstar Kamal Haasan. According to reports, the actor is finding it difficult to take out dates for the Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168 as he has given a bulk of his dates for Indian 2. If he does sign Thalaivar 168, then he would be sharing the screen with two very big names of the film industry, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan back to back.

Thaliavar 168 updates:

The film went on floors a while back in Hyderabad with Rajinikanth, Meena and Khushbu shooting for their respective portions. The movie will resume shooting in the first week of February. Thalaivar 168 is directed and written by Siva. The movie features Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Keerthi Suresh, Meena, Sathish, Kushboo, and Soori in prominent roles. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

Image Courtesy: Siddharth Instagram

