Delhi: With Lockdown In Place, Bollywood Actor Sells Fruit To Make Ends Meet

As the nation entered the fourth phase of lockdown, many industries are left badly hit by the two months-long crippling restrictions and Bollywood is one of them. Many actors are now struggling to meet their regular expenses and are now looking to opt for other professions to sustain. Small-time actor Solanki Diwakar is one of them who has now returned to selling fruits to meet his daily needs.

Diwakar has acted in many Bollywood blockbusters like Titli, Dream Girl, Hawa, Halka, Sonchiriya, and others but as lockdown is in place, Diwakar is left jobless and is now selling fruits on the streets of South Delhi to earn a living.

Speaking to Republic TV, the actor noted the gloomy condition of Bollywood and those working in the industry and narrated his ordeal. "Everyone is severely affected, I know a lot of actors who are struggling. I can feel everyone's pain. I am selling fruits because I have to fill the stomach of my kids but there are many who are sitting idle and doing nothing," said Solanki Diwakar.

The Dream Girl actor has been in this profession (of selling fruits) for a long period of time. Diwakar hails from the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh and lives in Sriniwas puri area of Delhi. He has worked as a domestic help and a presser earlier to meet his daily expenses.

Offered a role with Rishi Kapoor

While speaking on his journey in Bollywood, Solanki Diwakar said, "I am in this profession (of selling fruits) for a long period of time. I keep on giving auditions in Delhi for different roles. I was offered a role with Rishi Kapoor Ji also but unfortunately, he died and I missed the chance of working with him. I am facing a lot of difficulties due to lockdown, not only me but the entire Bollywood."

He added, "I am desperately waiting for the day when the industry (Bollywood) resumes. I am really passionate about acting. Looking at the spike in the cases I am really scared because while selling fruits on the streets I am meeting many people. I don't know when and where I get infected and infect my family members further. Every day I pray for the safety of me and my family because now this is new normal."

Upcoming projects

Solanki Diwakar who has already worked in many Bollywood movies has some upcoming projects in the pipeline. "I have multiple upcoming projects also like Tandav and The White Tiger. In White Tiger I have worked with big actors like Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao" added Diwakar.

