Women's Day: 'Becoming' To 'Period. End Of Sentence'; Documentaries On Female Empowerment

International Women's Day 2022 is celebrated on March 8, 2022, in honour of the success and dedication of women across the globe in various walks of life. On this special day, there are several documentaries available online that can help viewers gain some more knowledge about the struggle and perseverance of women in the world. Right from the Indian documentary Period. End Of Sentence. to Michelle Obama's Becoming, here are some of the most popular documentaries to watch on Women's Day.

Documentaries to watch on Women's Day

Becoming - Netflix

This popular Netflix documentary is all about the life of Michelle Obama. It was directed by Nadia Hallgren and follows the popular personality as it takes a deep dive into her dreams, life, relationships and much more. The documentary also takes a closer look at the important work the former First Lady has done to bring about change in the world.

Gaga: Five Foot Two - Netflix

Popular music sensation Lady Gaga digs deep into her life and lays it all out in the open. She gives viewers a glimpse into her life as a celebrity and her time on stage and also sheds light on her personal life and the struggles she has faced when it comes to her health.

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? - Netflix

This hit documentary on Netflix is all about Johanna Demetrakas, the director of the project, who takes a look at some of the more incredible women in history who paved the way for generations to follow. This popular documentary created heaps of buzz after its release and is a much-watch on Women's Day 2022.

He Named Me Malala - Disney+Hotstar

Malala Yousafzai is a teenager whom the Taliban tried to kill for speaking up for the rights of girl children in the field of education. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and has inspired millions across the world with her fight for women.

Period. End Of Sentence. - Netflix

This Indian documentary is all about the fight of Indian women to get rid of the stigma around menstruation and the manufacturing of sanitary napkins. The 25-minute documentary became the talk of the town when it won the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

