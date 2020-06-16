World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought 2020: History, Significance & Celebration

United Nations General Assembly acknowledged June 17 as the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. The day was officially declared by the UN General Assembly in the year December 1994 as “World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought" (The resolution A/RES/49/115). The objectives of Desertification and Drought Day as per Un General Assembly comprises of following points-

To promote public awareness of the issue

To let people know that desertification and drought can be effectively tackled, that solutions are possible, and that key tools to this aim lay in strengthened community participation and cooperation at all levels.

To strengthen implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in those countries experiencing serious drought and/or desertification, particularly in Africa.

“If we keep producing and consuming as usual, we will eat into the planet’s capacity to sustain life until there is nothing left but scraps. We all need to make better choices about what we eat and what we wear to help protect and restore the land.” — Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification

Why do we observe Desertification and Drought Day? Here is the significance

Let’s learn about how desertification affects general people and their lives. It is reported by experts that, no matter where you live, the concerns and effects of desertification and drought distresses you. It is surprising to know that worldwide, 23 per cent of the land on earth is no longer productive or fruitful. And the other 75 per cent has been transformed and converted from its natural state, mostly for farming and agriculture.

This conversion of land use is proceeding at a faster rate than at any other time in human history and has fast-tracked over the last 50 years. Scientists and other experts state that the evolution from one state to the next is so rapid and speedy, that the process is only evident or recognizable over very short phases.

Each and every person on this earth needs to know that desertification, land degradation and drought (DLDD) all these three issues have a direct effect on their daily lives and that the whole world’s daily actions can either contribute to or help fight DLDD.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2020 Theme is "Food. Feed. Fibre"; which speaks the links between consumption and land. This year’s observance is focused on changing public attitudes to the prominent driver of desertification and land degradation. As these issues are humanity’s unyielding production and consumption.

Celebrations of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2020:

In order to celebrate the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2020, the main aim is to observe and create awareness of this day. The UNCCD has organized several activities and events like an online event, a YouTube short film series related to the theme of the year 2020, and the Contest Become #UNCCDLandHeroes.

The Contest Become #UNCCDLandHeroes is an online contest where young candidates recommend a specific solution to limit the impression that our production and consumption of food, feed and fibre leaves on the land. The winner of these contests and events will be announced on 17 June.

