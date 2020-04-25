World Intellectual Property Day Quotes To Share On Your Social Media

World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26, every year. The event was established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in the year 2000. This day is observed to raise awareness of how patents, copyright, trademarks and designs impact on daily life.

It is also observed to celebrate the intellectual creativity and the contribution made by creators and innovators to help the development of societies as a whole all over the world. On World Intellectual Property Day 2020, here are some of the best world intellectual property day quotes to share.

World Intellectual Property Day quotes

He who receives an idea from me, receives instruction himself without lessening mine; as he who lights his taper at mine, receives light without darkening me.

― Thomas Jefferson

If a man is keeping an idea to himself, and that idea is taken by stealth or trickery-I say it is stealing. But once a man has revealed his idea to others, it is no longer his alone. It belongs to the world.

― Linda Sue Park

The history of patents includes a wealth of attempts to reward friends of the government and restrict or control dangerous technologies.

― James Boyle Knowledge is very vital in life`s transformation and transition

― Jaachynma N.E. Agu

The precursor of copyright law served to force the identification of the author so that he could be punished if he proved to be a heretic or a revolutionary.

― James Boyle Patents need inventors more than inventors need patents

― Kalyan C. Kankanala There is a Pirate in every one of us

― Kalyan C. Kankanala

Grant is the beginning of the Patent Game, not its end.

― Kalyan C. Kankanala A Patent is a Grant, but Inventorship is a Right

― Kalyan C. Kankanala Inventors do not invent for financial gain, they invent simply because they love to invent.

― Kalyan C. Kankanala Most patentability requirements are concepts, they can be moulded to suit your invention

― Kalyan C. Kankanala

