World Mental Health Day 2021: Korean Dramas That Candidly Address Mental Illness

Amidst the fast-paced and competitive environment, the need for preserving one's mental stability to lead a healthy life is extremely important. While the subject of mental health and illness is still deemed taboo, movies and series can prove to be a great medium to create awareness about the same. Over the years, several South Korean dramas have addressed the subject through their characters leading to initiate a conversation on the particular mental illness.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, here is the list of five South Korean dramas that have candidly addressed mental illnesses.

1. It's Okay To Not Be Okay

One of the biggest hits of the year 2020, the thriller romantic-comedy It's Okay To Not Be Okay created a major buzz for their unreserved depiction of characters dealing with autism and antisocial personality disorder. Currently trending on Twitter, the drama was greatly noted for having realistic scenarios that people with mental illness come across in their daily lives. They also shed a light on the life of their loved ones. The drama featured Seo Yea‑ji, Kim Soo‑hyun, Park Gyu‑young and Oh Jung‑se in the lead roles.

2. It’s Okay, That’s Love

The 2014 romantic drama subtly represented the life of a person dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder developed after a traumatic experience. The story of a novelist falling in love with a psychiatrist while also confronting his past was thoroughly appreciated by the fans. The show featured Jo In-sung, Gong Hyo-jin, and Sung Dong-il in significant roles.

3. SKY Castle

Touted as one of the biggest South Korean dramas, Yum Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, Oh Na Ra starrer SKY Castle brought attention to the pressure and mental stress that young students have to deal with in the cutthroat competition in South Korea. The drama triggered discussions across the nation to address the problems faces by students. It is the second-highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

4. Clean With Passion For Now

Starring Yoon Kyun‑sang and Kim Yoo‑jung, the series is a roller coaster ride of emotions offering moments of happiness along with serious ones. The show features a character suffering from OCD causing him to be unable to lead a normal romantic life. Upon meeting his love interest, he makes conscious efforts to make a place for her while his partner acknowledges his disorder and braves through every situation with him.

5. Kill Me Heal Me

The drama deals with multiple personality disorder caused after traumatic childhood events. Starring Ji Sung and Oh Ri Jin, the series attempted to bring the topic of mental disorder to the audiences' notice by adding light-hearted and slapstick comedy to the twist. The show was also appreciated for showing the protagonist making great efforts to explore the root of his problem.

