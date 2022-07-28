With the increasing population and pollution, the need of the hour is to conserve nature. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28, every year, across the globe. The day is observed in order to create awareness about the importance of natural resources and their conservation. The Earth is currently facing several challenges such as climate change, loss of habitat for wildlife, deforestation and more due to the increasing pollution and heavy consumption of non-renewable resources. Here are all the details about World Nature Conservation Day 2022 theme, significance, history and more.

World Nature Conservation Day 2022 theme

Every year World Nature Conservation Day is allotted a theme as per which the awareness is spread. This year, the theme of World Nature Conservation Day 2022 is Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature. As the year saw many natural disasters, such as record-breaking heat, floods, wildfires and more, people across the world are realising the dangers of climate change caused by human activities. Therefore, this year's theme addresses the sustainable use of natural resources by individuals as well as adopting conservation practices to refrain from exploiting nature through destructive activities like mining, hunting and deforestation.

Significance of World Nature Conservation Day

World Nature Conservation Day aims to lay the foundation of a healthy environment so that society remains both stable as well as productive not only in the present time but also in the future. Several events and programs are organised around the world to mark the occasion. It aims at making people aware of the current situation and spreading awareness on how they can do their bit in nature conservation.

History

The history as well as the origin of World Nature Conservation Day remains unknown to date. However, the idea of observing the day is to give the world a chance to introspect and understand how human activities are hampering and exploiting nature. It helps individuals to come across various means of conserving nature as society is facing the wrath of pandemics, climate change, increased temperature, natural resources exploitation and a lot more. Over the years, many dignitaries have come forward to spread awareness about nature conservation.

