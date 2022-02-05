World Nutella Day 2022: History And Ways To Enjoy The Delicious Spread On This Day

World Nutella Day is celebrated on 5th February every year. Nutella is a chocolate and hazelnut spread. It was first introduced in Italy in the year 1964, but with time it became popular throughout the world. American blogger Sara Rosso first came up with the concept on 5th February 2007 and since then people have been marking 5th Feb as 'World Nutella Day.'

Individuals on this day all across the world come up with different ideas and recipes to express their love for the delicious spread.

World Nutella Day History

Nutella was delivered to the world by the Fererro family under its present name during the 1960s, but its roots go back to the early 1800s. The inspiration for making the chocolaty spread dates back to the 1800s when cocoa was in short supply in Italy's Piedmont area and so, the cooks added ground hazelnuts to extend the supply. The spread was initially called 'Gianduja'.It was in 1951 that Ferrero was inspired by it and made the paste into a spreadable form. Ferrero’s son Michele named the spread 'Nutella.'

World Nutella day celebration and ways to enjoy the delicious spread

World Nutella Day day gives ample opportunities for the Nutella fanatics to express their love for the spread. A lot of companies organise various programs online and individuals can showcase their talents by participating in these competitions. Moreover, to mark this day, one can host a Nutella party, write a Nutella poem or song, or create some Nutella art and can share it on social media.

Below are some ways to enjoy the delicious spread on this day-

Nutella with Ice-cream: It can be used as an ice cream topping.

Nutella with donuts: Instead of using a regular cream or custard filling for your donuts, you can use Nutella.

Nutella sandwich: Take two slices of bread and spread a thick layer of Nutella on it. Make a sandwich and enjoy!

Nutella with Pancakes: Make pancakes and add Nutella as a topping and you are good to go!

Image: Instagram@nutella