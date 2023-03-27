World Theatre Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance And Wishes For The Occasion

World Theatre Day is celebrated by people around the globe on March 27. This day is marked to restore the importance of theatre as it holds the power to teach, entertain and change the lives of people. The occasion is special for theatre professionals and enthusiasts and provides them the opportunity to commemorate the rich history of theatre and its contribution to society.

A theatre act is not solely based on entertainment, but it is an art form. The artists who work in theatres try to deliver a message to the public so that they can learn something beneficial. The theme for the World Theatre Day 2023 is "Theatre and a Culture of Peace" and it is set by the International Theatre Institute. The events that take place on this special day are based on the theme.

World Theatre Day 2023: History

Theatre has always been a popular form of entertainment and art. This day was first celebrated and introduced in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). Since then, a variety of international and national theatre events take place on March 27 to promote the hard work put by each theatre artist.

World Theatre Day 2023: Significance

World Theatre Day is celebrated by people annually and this day provides artists with an opportunity to showcase their art form to the world. Also, this day serves as a reminder that theatre is a medium for cultural and communication exchange. Besides, the theatre is accessible to all, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

